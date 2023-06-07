TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics announce the start of their exciting summer camps for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics, Toronto's premier camp, lesson, and academy providers, are thrilled to announce the start of their much-anticipated Summer Camps for 2023! A number of day camps are now available across Toronto.
The Sports, Tech and, Swim camps begin on Monday, June 19th, and places are filling up rapidly. With a diverse age range of 3.5 to 16 years old, this year's summer camps promise a fantastic mix of adventure, development, and fun! With an addition of competitive sport-specific programs, aquatics, STEAM, French languages, and Leadership in Training.
TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics Summer Camps are renowned for their excellent facilities and top-notch instructors, ensuring a memorable and beneficial experience for all participants. This year, the camps offer an impressive range of activities at breathtaking locations, with every camp designed to encourage childrens’ growth in skills, confidence, and leadership. There is something for everyone in the family, with over 16 specializations in programming to choose from.
TAC Sports: www.tacsports.ca
TAC Aquatics: https://tacaquatics.ca/
Lifetime Skill Academy: https://lsacademy.ca/
Toronto Athletic F.C. Academy: https://tacacademy.ca/
What truly sets TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics apart is the care for campers and their mission, which is to create the next generation of confident leaders who can change the world. Campers "Grow, Learn, and Lead" in life-changing programs focusing on skill building, confidence, and self-image enhancement.
Recognizing that parents often start their workday early and finish late, the camps offer both early drop-off and late pick-up options with half or full day options. The camps are designed to accommodate a parent’s busy schedule, making life easier during the summer. There are also discounts available; not only for siblings, but many other reductions as well. TAC understands that family budgets can be tight, and every child should have the chance to experience an exciting summer camp.
One of the great features provided by TAC camps are the hot meals! Campers receive nutritious and delicious meals and snacks, provided daily by a Registered Nutritionist on staff, to focus and energize campers throughout the day.
This summer, give them an experience they'll remember. Watch as they develop new skills, make lifelong friends, and come home daily with stories about their incredible adventures. TAC Summer Camps are a great investment in the growth and happiness of children.
Reserve a spot today, as spaces are limited and filling up fast. TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics Camps provide children with an unforgettable summer experience!
For more information, visit www.tacsports.ca, call (416) 627-1092 or email info@tacsports.ca.
About TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics
TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics are a leading provider of sports and aquatics camps in Toronto, Ontario. TAC is dedicated to offering many high-quality programs for children aged 3.5 to 16 years. The TAC team is committed to fostering a love of physical activity, building self-confidence, and developing leadership skills in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. Email inquiries can be sent to info@tacsports.ca.
Jessica Abreu
Jessica Abreu
TAC Sports
+1 416-627-1092
email us here
Toronto Athletic Camps Inc.