Mission apartment complex revitalized for residents’ safety, comfort

CANADA, June 6 - Residents of Welton Towers in Mission are living in safer, more comfortable homes following renovations to the 61-unit seniors’ apartment building.

“These renovations help ensure a supply of quality, affordable homes for seniors in Mission so they can continue to live in their community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Through our government’s new housing action plan, we will continue to support and respect our seniors by delivering affordable options in communities throughout B.C.”

Located at 33214-2nd Ave., Welton Towers is an eight-storey, concrete apartment building with 60 affordable studio homes for seniors, as well as a two-bedroom caretaker suite. Built in 1973, it required significant upgrades.

“For many years, Welton Towers has provided a central and affordable housing option for our seniors,” said Paul Horn, mayor of Mission. “This investment by BC Housing ensures that this vital housing resource will remain a safe and comfortable home for many more. Mission has been working closely with BC Housing to improve our affordable housing options, and this is just one in a series of measures we are taking together.”

Beginning in 2020, the preservation project was completed over two phases and included replacing flooring, bathrooms, appliances, cabinetry, fixtures and doors.

The renovations enhanced the living and safety environment for residents through substantial building upgrades, such as air conditioning in the building’s amenity room and air handling to provide fresh air to all common areas. Improvements to the building’s lighting, security system, and fire-stopping measures were also made. The renovations will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by incorporating energy-conservation measures, such as new baseboard heaters in each room as well as double-glazed windows.

“Our government is proud to have contributed toward the renovations of Welton Towers so the needs of seniors in Mission will continue to be met for years to come,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Senior Services and Long-Term Care. “Having a home is fundamental, and this is a great opportunity for us to engage with our community partners to make sure seniors have greater access to affordable housing.”

Welton Towers is owned and operated by the Mission and District Senior Citizens Housing Association (MDSCHA), which is a non-profit housing provider.

“The Mission and District Senior Citizens Housing Association is proud of the safe and affordable seniors’ housing Welton Towers has provided for 50 years,” said Sandra Marshall, president, MDSCHA. “We are thankful to BC Housing for funding this major renovation project that will preserve Welton Towers for many more years.”

MDSCHA temporarily relocated affected tenants into vacant units within the building throughout the three-year renovation period.

“Thank you to the Mission and District Senior Citizens Housing Association and everyone who worked so hard for so long to make these renovations possible,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “By extending the lifespan of these homes, we’re ensuring Mission seniors can continue to live independently and stay connected to their community. We could not ask for a better way to celebrate Welton Towers’ 50th anniversary.”

The project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 270 in Mission.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, invested $5 million for the renovations through the Capital Renewal Fund, a 10-year, $1.1-billion investment committed to preserve and improve B.C.’s social housing units.

The Welton Towers’ renovation project is expected to reduce annual energy demand by 50% and greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 60%.

Renovations followed BC Housing’s Design and Construction Standards, including commissioning an energy study and incorporating energy-conservation measures.

All projects funded by BC Housing must target or exceed 75% waste diversion from landfills on the Lower Mainland.

