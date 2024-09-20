CANADA, September 20 - From Regional District of North Okanagan: https://www.rdno.ca/our-communities/rdno-news/mabel-lake-sewer-lift-station-generator-project

The Mabel Lake Sewer Lift Station will be bringing a new generator online to support facility operation during power outages in the coming months.

The Mabel Lake area experiences frequent power outages, which results in effluent at the lift station currently being directed to an overflow chamber that does not have treatment capabilities. This improvement project will see the installation of a standby power generator to allow the system to operate during power outages and avoid the need to use the current overflow chamber. Significant electrical upgrades are also being completed to meet the needs of the generator and bring the electrical up to current code. Construction is expected to begin September 23, 2024, and be completed by the end of November 2024.

The project is fully funded by the Electoral Area F Community Works Fund in the amount of $421,000 from the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The CCBF provides predictable, long-term, and stable funding to local governments for infrastructure projects. This program is funded by Infrastructure Canada and administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities.

“The Government of Canada is proud to support critical infrastructure projects like the Mabel Lake Sewer Lift Station Generator through the Canada Community-Building Fund,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Ensuring reliable wastewater services during day-to-day use and power outages is essential for both the health of the community and the protection of the local environment. This investment will help improve infrastructure resilience and safeguard the well-being of residents in Mabel Lake for years to come.”

“People in North Okanagan will soon benefit from reliable wastewater treatment services that also protects the surrounding environment," said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “The new generator at the Mabel Lake Sewer facility will ensure continuous, smooth operation, even during power outages. I’m pleased of the collaboration between all orders of government through the Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF) to support projects that are vital for B.C.’s communities.”

For further information on this project, please contact us at 250 550-3700 or utilities@rdno.ca.