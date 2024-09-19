Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,804 in the last 365 days.

Upgrades planned for Highway 97, Skaha Hills Drive intersection

CANADA, September 19 - To improve safety and traffic flow, work will start in October 2024 at the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive.

A $7.3-million contract has been awarded to Twincon Enterprises Ltd. for construction of improvements, which will be in addition to the temporary traffic lights installed at this high-traffic intersection in 2022. The project includes extending the four-lane section of the highway, upgrading turning lanes, improving pedestrian access and enhancing storm drainage. Work is expected to be finished by fall 2025. 

“Our ongoing partnership with the Penticton Indian Band is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering strong, collaborative relationships with Indigenous communities,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These upgrades not only enhance safety and efficiency, they also bring significant benefits to the community and the many visitors who travel through this beautiful region. Together, we're laying the groundwork for future growth, ensuring safe and accessible routes for years to come.”

The intersection upgrades near Skaha Lake will support local businesses and help the region prepare for future growth.

“We are pleased that after many years of negotiations, this project will finally begin construction in October of this year,” said Chief Greg Gabriel, Penticton Indian Band. “The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Penticton Indian Band (snpink’tn) have ensured the creation of employment and band business opportunities are included in the Skaha Intersection Project. The intent of this project was to complete a properly designed and fully functional four-lane highway intersection that ensures enhanced safety upgrades for traffic flow and pedestrian access. I would like to acknowledge the time, dedication and collaborative efforts of all those involved in these much-needed highway safety upgrades.”

During construction, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction on Highway 97. Motorists should watch for and obey signs and traffic-control personnel. 

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Upgrades planned for Highway 97, Skaha Hills Drive intersection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more