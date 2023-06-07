Table X Launches Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY Division
Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY Partners with Agency 8 Real Estate Group
We look forward to working with Agency 8 Real Estate Group in association with Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY, and their dynamic duo Batman & Robin team lead by Abraham Prattella and Rebeca Gallegos.”CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Table X, the lifestyle entertainment global product brand, is proud to announce the launch of the Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY division. This sensational new division will feature a select collection of lifestyle services and products for the home ranging from home remodeling services, heating and air conditioning services, roofing services, plumbing services, and maid and butler services to home furnishings, major appliances, computers, home gyms, and wine cellars.
— Johnathan Michel - Table X President & CEO
“We are delighted to introduce our Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY division, and to welcome our founding partner, Agency 8 Real Estate Group,” stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO of Table X, Inc.
“Agency 8 Real Estate Group has merited a continued partnership with the Table X BRAND, and we look forward to working with Agency 8 Real Estate Group in association with Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY, and their dynamic duo Batman & Robin team lead by Abraham Prattella and Rebeca Gallegos,” added Johnathan Michel.
The Table X BRAND (www.TableX.TV) includes nine (9) independent operating divisions: Table X TELEVISION, Table X PODCAST, Table X MUSIC, Table X BISTRO & BAR, Table X GOURMET SHOP, Table X WINE CELLAR, Table X TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE, Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE, and Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY.
Table X will launch all nine (9) of the Table X BRAND operating divisions strategically throughout the remaining 2023 seasons; summer, fall, winter and beyond. Table X is currently accepting inquiries from qualified parties interested in building and growing their business in association with the Table X BRAND as strategic business partners, advertisers, and sponsors. Interested parties should contact Partner Relations for additional information and details.
Table X, in association with Table X WINE CELLAR and Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE, will host an evening of enchantment and champagne on Saturday — August 26, 2023 at La Bohème restaurant in West Hollywood, California. This private special event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and will celebrate the collaboration of Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga and their shared pursuit of creative excellence through hard, dedicated and inspired work, all leading attributes of the Table X BRAND. Dom Pérignon is an LVMH owned company.
For more information about this exceptional, private special event, interested parties should contact Table X VIP Guest Registration, and request a VIP Invitation.
# # #
Antoinette DuBois
Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Table X WINE CELLAR | DOM PERIGNON & LADY GAGA | Table X WINE CELLAR CAVE