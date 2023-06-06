House Resolution 135 Printer's Number 1421
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - A Resolution designating the month of May 2023 as "Academic Achievement Month" in Pennsylvania and honoring those who have exemplified academic success in their courses of study.
