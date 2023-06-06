Submit Release
House Resolution 131 Printer's Number 1402

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study to determine the amount of revenue that Pennsylvania may have collected since the enactment of Act 13 of 2012 if the Commonwealth implemented a severance tax.

