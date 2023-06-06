House Resolution 131 Printer's Number 1402

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study to determine the amount of revenue that Pennsylvania may have collected since the enactment of Act 13 of 2012 if the Commonwealth implemented a severance tax.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.