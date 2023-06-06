Submit Release
House Bill 269 Printer's Number 1300

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending Title 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, consolidating the act of April 8, 1868 (P.L.73, No.37), entitled "An act to authorize the recorder of deeds in the several counties of this Commonwealth to record the discharges of all honorably discharged officers and soldiers"; and making a repeal.

