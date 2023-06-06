Submit Release
House Bill 788 Printer's Number 0737

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending the act of December 13, 1988 (P.L.1190, No.146), known as the First and Second Class County Property Tax Relief Act, further providing for short title, for definitions, for deferral or exemption authority and for retroactive application.

