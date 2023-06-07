Soul-stirring, 17th Century Slave Dungeon Doors From Ghana Comes to Los Angeles During Juneteenth Weekend

Official Weusi Art Exhibit Flyer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transmedia 360 and Let’s Be Whole proudly presents "Weusi: The Legacy of Slavery, Our Freedom Through Arts." This highly anticipated multimedia art exhibit will be held from June 16 -18, 2023, at Art Share L.A. in downtown Los Angeles, to commemorate Juneteenth, the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and honor the enduring spirit of freedom.

Queen Mother Nina Womack, a Los Angeles-born actress/director/producer and enthroned African Queen in Ghana, West Africa is curating and directing this vibrant showcase of mediums such as; visual artworks, including African masks, slave artifacts, surrealism paintings by renowned artist, Buena Johnson, shadow box miniatures by folk artist, Karen Collins, acting performances from Stogie Kenyatta as Paul Robeson and Charline Monica portraying Harriet Tubman, as well as thrilling African, Haitian, Gospel, and Aztec performances throughout the weekend.

One of the main highlights of the exhibit is the "in-person" viewing of a pair of antique dungeon doors from the 1600's that were used in the Cape Coast Castle in Ghana, West Africa to hold unwilling African men and women captive in a small brick cell before they were shipped off to the Americas and Europe. Artifact owner Nana Egyir Gyepi III from Cape Coast is collaborating with Queen Nina to display these one-of-a-kind doors publicly to help heal historical trauma.

"I’m thankful to put on these types of creative projects with the support of Take Action For Mental Health LA and my other partners such as Nana Gyepi III to name a few. There has been significant healing work around Holocaust victims and other trauma survivors, but not enough for our Black communities. The legacy of genocide, the cruel chains of slavery, forced relocations, and destruction of cultural traditions have pierced the souls of Afro-descendants worldwide. This type of historical trauma leaves behind deep scars, transmitting intergenerational emotional and psychological burdens such as; higher rates of mental and physical ailments, substance abuse, and the erosion of family and communal bonds which persists in the present struggles of these affected populations," said HRH Nina Womack, event organizer.

Sponsored by the L.A. County Department of Mental Health and CalMHSA's “Take Action For Mental Health LA” campaign, the three day exhibition explores resilience, ancestral connections, cultural identity, reconciliation, and social justice. It serves as a testament to the incredible strength of African descendants who have overcome immense challenges throughout history. Opening night will feature complimentary “soul food fusion” hors d'oeuvres, a red carpet event produced by Perceptive by Princess Va'Shion, an opening procession and official unveiling of the Doors of No Return , live painting, free giveaways, a Juneteenth-themed photo booth, and notable speakers such as Dr. Melina Abdullah (Black Lives Matter LA), Dr. Curley Bonds (LACDMH), Pan African scholars, Onochie Chukwurah (former band member of Fela Kuti), and Wellness Coach, Akua T.J. Robinson.

Saturday and Sunday features a video presentation by KABC Local Hero and Black filmmaker Ben Caldwell screening an excerpt from his documentary, "Eyewitness To The Murder of Malcolm X;" an interactive Friendship Dance by the Aztec dance group, Yankuititl; a workshop on mental wellness presented by the Black & African Heritage Underserved Cultural Communities (UsCC) Subcommittee of the LA County Department of Mental Health and more exciting performances. A Swahili word meaning "Black", the Weusi exhibit promises an inspiring and educational experience for art enthusiasts, history lovers, and the general community.

Admission is free, and all are invited to celebrate Juneteenth and explore the powerful narratives of Afro Descendants through the visual and performing arts. Registration is through Eventbrite at https://weusiartexhibit.eventbrite.com. For more information and detailed schedule, please visit https://legacyofslavery.com.