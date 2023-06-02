Transmedia 360 Launches Unique Art Exhibit To Celebrate Freedom During Juneteenth Weekend

Official Weusi Art Exhibit Flyer Queen Nina's Coronation Cermony in Ghana, West Africa Dr. Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter L.A.

Pan Africanist, crowned Queen From Los Angeles Uses Multimedia Arts to Address Cultural Trauma For Afro Descendants

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Queenmother Nina Womack, a Los Angeles-born actress/director/producer and crowned African Queen in Ghana, West Africa proudly presents "Weusi: The Legacy of Slavery, Our Freedom Through Arts." This highly anticipated Juneteenth multimedia art exhibit produced by the Queen’s two companies, Transmedia 360 and Let’s Be Whole will be held from June 16-18, 2023, at Art Share L.A. in downtown Los Angeles, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and honor the enduring spirit of freedom.

The insightful exhibition showcases a vibrant collection of artworks, including African masks, slave artifacts, surrealism paintings by Buena Johnson, shadow box miniatures by Karen Collins, acting performances from Stogie Kenyatta as Paul Robeson and Charline Monica portraying Harriet Tubman, as well as traditional African, Haitian, Gospel, and Aztec performers.

Sponsored by the L.A. County Department of Mental Health and CalMHSA's “Take Action For Mental Health LA” campaign, the three day exhibition explores resilience, ancestral connections, cultural identity, indigenous knowledge, reconciliation, and social justice. It serves as a testament to the incredible strength of African descendants who have overcome immense challenges throughout history.

"As a creator and humanitarian who cares about the wellbeing of our communities here and abroad, I’m able to meet these goals with the support of my Take Action LA partners. While there has been significant healing work around Holocaust victims and other trauma survivors, I believe our marginalized Black communities deserve more attention. This upcoming Juneteenth weekend exhibition presents an opportunity to take collective action, foster dialogue, and drive change through artistic expression," said HRH Nina Womack, event organizer and curator.

Opening night will feature complimentary “soul food fusion” hors d'oeuvres, a red carpet event produced by Perceptive by Princess Va'Shion, a meet and greet, live painting, free giveaways, a Juneteenth-themed photo booth, and notable speakers such as Dr. Melina Abdullah (Black Lives Matter LA), Dr. Curley Bonds (LACDMH), Pan African scholars, Onochie Chukwurah (former band member of Fela Kuti), and Wellness Coach, Akua T.J. Robinson.

A Swahili word meaning "Black", the Weusi exhibit promises an inspiring and educational experience for art enthusiasts, history lovers, and the general community. Admission is free, and all are invited to celebrate Juneteenth and explore the powerful narratives of Afro Descendants through the visual and performing arts. Registration is through Eventbrite at https://weusiartexhibit.eventbrite.com. For more information and detailed schedule, please visit https://legacyofslavery.com.