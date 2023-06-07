Fintech thirdstream’s onboarding platform now serves over 50 Canadian banks, credit unions and trust companies

platform ecosystem provides advanced identity verification capabilities in an ecosystem that delivers deposit account opening and consumer lending experiences.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirdstream's next generation ecosystem has launched, designed to deploy quickly and deliver configurable value to clients. The new ecosystem enables faster deployment, broader configurability, and a cost-effective way to engage consumers.

"Our clients are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience and speed to market," said Thirdstream CEO, Keith Ginter. "The launch of our next generation ecosystem is a direct response to that demand. It will allow our clients to quickly deploy new features and functionality, without the need for extensive customization."

The new ecosystem is built on a microservices architecture, which allows for independent deployment of each service. This means that new features can be deployed quickly and without affecting other parts of the system.

"We are very excited about the launch of our next generation ecosystem," said Ginter. "It represents a major step forward for our company, and we are confident it will provide our clients with the flexibility and agility they need to stay ahead of the competition."

About thirdstream

thirdstream is headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, providing digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to Canadian banks, credit unions and trust companies. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solutions support consumer and business account opening, credit card onboarding, and unsecured retail lending, including adjudication. The thirdstream platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, any time, from any device.