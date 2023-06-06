WBC Hosts Additional Virtual Broadband Meeting on Tuesday, June 13

Following a week of in-person meetings around the state, the Wyoming Business Council Broadband Office is hosting an additional virtual listening session on Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This meeting is for anyone who was unable to attend the previous meetings held the past month or who wants additional information. We will share important details about Wyoming’s federal broadband funding allocations and the planning process to utilize those funds to increase digital access across the state.

Your engagement and input are crucial in shaping these plans and we want to hear from you.

Please save the date and share this information with your colleagues and local network.