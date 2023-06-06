RUSSIA, June 6 - Strategic session on development of rocket and space industry

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Colleagues, today we will also discuss the development of the rocket and space industry in Russia.

As the president noted, our top priorities in this industry are the improvement of our own infrastructure, the expansion and qualitative improvement of the orbital constellation of satellites, as well as the consistent continuation of manned programs, the creation of a promising line of rocket systems and, in general, an increase in the share of innovative space technology, products and services.

Achieving these strategic goals is of great importance for Russia and necessary for further development.

Today, the sustainable global trend is a sharp increase in the demand for space services. These technologies are part of many sectors including the internet, telecommunications, business and public services, remote sensing of the Earth, and navigation. They are in extreme demand in the implementation of large infrastructure innovation projects. This is also true for Russia, given the size of its territory.

Today, the digital transformation of economic sectors, including industry, and strengthening the defence capability and security of Russia are also impossible without advanced high-quality space services.

The growing demand for this can be met with multi-satellite constellations. In the next eight years, there will be more than 60,000 of them globally.

In order to maintain Russia’s position, we need to concentrate our efforts in a number of areas. First, to rapidly increase the number of Russian satellites to more than a thousand; The Sfera (Sphere) project will be the foundation for this.

We also need to develop capacity for satellite production and to attract private businesses to this work. And to continue the manned programme, we need to create a Russian orbital station, which is very important.

Providing support for scientific space and exploration of the Moon and distant planets, together with our partners from friendly states, is another important area. This is also part of our strategic plans.