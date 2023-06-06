Sauereisen hires new Western Regional Manager
Scott brings to Sauereisen extensive knowledge of the wastewater industry, application procedures and equipment knowledge.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2023 - It is with much anticipation that we announce new leadership within the Sauereisen Sales Team.
In May 2023, Scott Wendling assumed the role of Western Regional Manager for Sauereisen. Scott’s prior work experience collaborating with facility owners and contractors broadened his expertise from business development to products and application and this led him to become an expert in handling and applying Sauereisen’s SewerGard® family of products. Scott has exhibited the skill set and talents to expand Sauereisen’s reach throughout his region.
The responsibilities of Scott’s new position involve a prominent role in directing the activities of sales in the western US. This includes planned growth with current key accounts and developing new sales opportunities within wastewater and industrial marketplaces including power generation and chemical processing. The Regional Manager position is linked to goals beyond sales to include customer satisfaction technical service and overall engagement with agents, representatives, customers, and applicators.
“Scott brings to Sauereisen extensive knowledge of the wastewater industry, application procedures and equipment knowledge. In his short time with us, he has already made great introductions to our customers, distributors and to engineering firms,” said Pete J. Jansen, Sauereisen Sales Director.
Scott has an associate’s degree in Civil Engineering from Community Colleges of Spokane, and is a WWC Operator IV.
Please join us in congratulating Scott, as we continue to develop and grow our business in ultimate corrosion protection.
