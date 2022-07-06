Sauereisen hires new Sales Director
It is with much anticipation that we announce new leadership within the Sauereisen Sales Team.
Pete has exhibited the skills and talents to accept this opportunity. He is the type of team-player we look for.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pete Jansen will assume the role of Sales Director for Sauereisen, Inc. Pete’s experience started within the Research Group where he achieved lead roles in technical service and training. Through collaborating with customers, contractors, and agents both domestically and internationally - he broadened his expertise from products, application, and equipment to that of territory management, engineering presentations and business development.
— J. Eric Sauereisen, Sauereisen President
The responsibilities of the position involve a prominent role in directing the activities of sales, market planning, and promotion to meet or exceed sales and growth plans. This includes planned growth in our present market base and developing new sales opportunities. The Sales Director is linked to goals beyond sales to include customer satisfaction and to interact with the sales, marketing, finance, and manufacturing teams members, as well as activities involving engagement with agents, representatives, customers and applicators.
In 2021, Pete set an unofficial record of new customers in one year. These results and his team perspective speak to his abilities to serve and grow in the role of Sales Director. Pete has been with Sauereisen for over 22 years and will continue to be involved in sales, field applications, research, development, and quality control & assurance.
Pete has traveled the world working in wastewater treatment plants, chimney stacks, chemical plants and sulfur pits. From across the US to Central & South America to the Middle East, and China, Pete has seen corrosion at its worst.
Pete is a graduate of Clarion University of PA, and is an avid outdoorsman. He is a NACE Level 2 Certified Coating Inspector and maintains a membership with NACE.
Please join us in congratulating Pete, as we continue to develop and grow our business in ultimate corrosion protection.
