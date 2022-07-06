Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,422 in the last 365 days.

Sauereisen hires new Sales Director

Sauereisen company logo

Sauereisen company logo

Pete Jansen

It is with much anticipation that we announce new leadership within the Sauereisen Sales Team.

Pete has exhibited the skills and talents to accept this opportunity. He is the type of team-player we look for.”
— J. Eric Sauereisen, Sauereisen President
PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pete Jansen will assume the role of Sales Director for Sauereisen, Inc. Pete’s experience started within the Research Group where he achieved lead roles in technical service and training. Through collaborating with customers, contractors, and agents both domestically and internationally - he broadened his expertise from products, application, and equipment to that of territory management, engineering presentations and business development.

The responsibilities of the position involve a prominent role in directing the activities of sales, market planning, and promotion to meet or exceed sales and growth plans. This includes planned growth in our present market base and developing new sales opportunities. The Sales Director is linked to goals beyond sales to include customer satisfaction and to interact with the sales, marketing, finance, and manufacturing teams members, as well as activities involving engagement with agents, representatives, customers and applicators.

In 2021, Pete set an unofficial record of new customers in one year. These results and his team perspective speak to his abilities to serve and grow in the role of Sales Director. Pete has been with Sauereisen for over 22 years and will continue to be involved in sales, field applications, research, development, and quality control & assurance.

Pete has traveled the world working in wastewater treatment plants, chimney stacks, chemical plants and sulfur pits. From across the US to Central & South America to the Middle East, and China, Pete has seen corrosion at its worst.

Pete is a graduate of Clarion University of PA, and is an avid outdoorsman. He is a NACE Level 2 Certified Coating Inspector and maintains a membership with NACE.

Please join us in congratulating Pete, as we continue to develop and grow our business in ultimate corrosion protection.

Mackenzie Paesano
Sauereisen, Inc.
+1 412-963-0303
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Sauereisen hires new Sales Director

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.