Sura Khan’s, The Chambers – In God We Trust - TV Series Pilot, Available on Prime Video as Part of Prime Video Direct
The series begins with controversy in Judge Kimble's first high-profile case in his first term as State City's Supreme Court Judge.
Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sura Khan’s The Chambers – In God We Trust” is thrilled to announce that its Drama Television (Pilot) title: “Trouble in Chambers and Trouble in Chambers (Conclusion) “is now available on Prime Video in the United States and United Kingdom
— Victor Hugo
The new drama series written and directed by Sura Khan has won 45 awards and four nominations on the film festival circuit, including best Television pilot, original story, and Ensemble cast, among others. In addition, creator Sura Khan has garnered endorsements and support for his work as a writer, producer, and director from Hollywood notable’s such as (CBS) “The Jeffersons” stars Isabel Sanford (Wheezy) and Marla Gibbs (Florence), 2022 “Emmy Award” Winning actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), “Motown/The Supremes” Legend Diana Ross, Pioneering Hollywood Icon Cicely Tyson, “Tony Award” Winning Actor Virginia Capers and the late comedian/actor and former National Chairman of the “Muscular Dystrophy Association”, Jerry Lewis (Telethon). Among many others.
The Chambers – In God We Trust, is an American drama television series with a view beyond the traditional courtroom walls of the Judiciary system. The pilot starts with an exciting and fast-paced storyline as the staff tackles a breaking news story that puts Judge Kimble on the cover of the early edition of the news. Kimble’s Executive assistant Marsha makes a statement while having dinner on a date with Dan, a gentleman Marsha has seen around the court. Still, she is unaware that he is a reporter for the Daily Justice Newspaper. Marsha makes a statement that puts herself and the Judge at the center of controversy in an already challenging political environment.
"The feedback from viewers and industry professionals has been amazing for me, my team, and the cast," stated Khan. "I believe this series will be around for a long time." “I'm looking forward to tackling some serious and challenging issues within the storyline as well as bringing on celebrity guests to make appearances throughout the season". Plans are underway to get started on production for a full season of the series in the fall of 2023. "We encourage viewers to watch the show on Prime Video and leave a review if possible."
German Closed Captions (CC) are also available when viewing.
Series - Trailer