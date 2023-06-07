Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,538 in the last 365 days.

Sura Khan’s, The Chambers – In God We Trust - TV Series Pilot, Available on Prime Video as Part of Prime Video Direct

Cast of the American Drama Series. United States & United Kingdom

Series Poster

The Cast of Sura Khan's ,The Chambers -In God We Trust

Cast of the new drama series Pilot

Supreme Court Judge Under Fire

In Action as Judge Kimble

The series begins with controversy in Judge Kimble's first high-profile case in his first term as State City's Supreme Court Judge.

Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come”
— Victor Hugo
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sura Khan’s The Chambers – In God We Trust” is thrilled to announce that its Drama Television (Pilot) title: “Trouble in Chambers and Trouble in Chambers (Conclusion) “is now available on Prime Video in the United States and United Kingdom

The new drama series written and directed by Sura Khan has won 45 awards and four nominations on the film festival circuit, including best Television pilot, original story, and Ensemble cast, among others. In addition, creator Sura Khan has garnered endorsements and support for his work as a writer, producer, and director from Hollywood notable’s such as (CBS) “The Jeffersons” stars Isabel Sanford (Wheezy) and Marla Gibbs (Florence), 2022 “Emmy Award” Winning actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), “Motown/The Supremes” Legend Diana Ross, Pioneering Hollywood Icon Cicely Tyson, “Tony Award” Winning Actor Virginia Capers and the late comedian/actor and former National Chairman of the “Muscular Dystrophy Association”, Jerry Lewis (Telethon). Among many others.

The Chambers – In God We Trust, is an American drama television series with a view beyond the traditional courtroom walls of the Judiciary system. The pilot starts with an exciting and fast-paced storyline as the staff tackles a breaking news story that puts Judge Kimble on the cover of the early edition of the news. Kimble’s Executive assistant Marsha makes a statement while having dinner on a date with Dan, a gentleman Marsha has seen around the court. Still, she is unaware that he is a reporter for the Daily Justice Newspaper. Marsha makes a statement that puts herself and the Judge at the center of controversy in an already challenging political environment.

"The feedback from viewers and industry professionals has been amazing for me, my team, and the cast," stated Khan. "I believe this series will be around for a long time." “I'm looking forward to tackling some serious and challenging issues within the storyline as well as bringing on celebrity guests to make appearances throughout the season". Plans are underway to get started on production for a full season of the series in the fall of 2023. "We encourage viewers to watch the show on Prime Video and leave a review if possible."

German Closed Captions (CC) are also available when viewing.

Mr. Khan
Chambers Television Series LLC
+1 347-512-8931
media@thechambersseries.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Series - Trailer

You just read:

Sura Khan’s, The Chambers – In God We Trust - TV Series Pilot, Available on Prime Video as Part of Prime Video Direct

Distribution channels: Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more