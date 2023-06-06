Heavy rains delay opening at Lake Ahquabi State Park

INDIANOLA – Heavy rains last week caused washouts and erosion at Lake Ahquabi State Park, delaying reopening of the park until mid-July.

Portions of Lake Ahquabi State Park have been closed since last summer for upgrades to park infrastructure including newly paved roads and parking lots, campground electrical systems and enhancements to structures such as the beach house and lodge.

According to Chad Kelchen, supervisor for state parks in south-central Iowa for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the area received nearly 3.5 inches of rain last Thursday, causing small-scale flooding. The rain washed out gravel from camping pads, newly seeded grass areas, and the final grading of the beach parking lot, which was set to be paved in a few days.

Currently the park is closed to visitors, with the scheduled reopening delayed by at least two weeks, from late June to mid-July. Additionally, the beach area could be postponed for opening until August due to delays in construction of a lift station for restroom operations.