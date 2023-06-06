Press Releases

06/06/2023

Governor Lamont Signs Legislation Strengthening Gun Violence Prevention Laws

Portions of the Bill Became Effective Immediately Upon Receiving the Governor’s Signature Today

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed into law legislation that received bipartisan support in the General Assembly strengthening Connecticut’s gun violence prevention laws. The comprehensive bill includes provisions to prevent community gun violence, stop mass shootings, avoid firearm-related accidents, add protections for domestic violence victims, and avert suicides.

The legislation, House Bill 6667, was proposed by Governor Lamont at the start of this year’s legislative session and developed in consultation with bipartisan state lawmakers. Input came from diverse stakeholders, including mayors, police chiefs, prosecutors, victim advocates, gun safety advocates, families who have lost loved ones to gun violence, and many others.

While the bill’s sections have various effective dates, portions closing loopholes in the assault weapons ban regarding so-called “other” firearms and “pre-ban” firearms became effective immediately upon receiving the governor’s signature today.

(For a detailed analysis of the bill, including its effective dates, click here.)

“This bill that I just signed takes smart and strategic steps to strengthen the laws in Connecticut to prevent tragedy from happening,” Governor Lamont said. “As more and more shootings have occurred over the last decade – including mass shootings – federal and state laws have not kept up with the innovative ways firearm companies are manufacturing guns, especially those that are being designed with the sole intention of killing the largest number of people possible in the shortest amount of time. Our country still needs strong federal laws on firearm safety and gun violence prevention with the breadth to impact every state. The inaction of Congress on critical legislation to keep Americans safe requires each state to act individually. Over the years, Connecticut has shown time and again that we can improve public safety by implementing reasonable gun violence prevention laws while also respecting the rights of Americans to own guns for their own protection and sportsmanship. This bill that I’ve signed continues that fair, commonsense balance. I appreciate the bipartisan group of legislators who thoughtfully considered this bill and voted in favor of sending it to my desk, and I especially thank the leadership of the General Assembly and the co-chairs of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Gary Winfield and Representative Steve Stafstrom, for their thoughtful and tireless work on the bill.”

Some of the bill’s major provisions include: