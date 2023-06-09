Elizabeth Morrison and Alli Moreno Recognized as Mental Health Champions by the Steinberg Institute

Their Project, The Lay Counselor Academy, Works to Improve Mental Health Care and Create More Equitable Access to Quality Mental Health Professionals.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steinberg Institute, a leading organization dedicated to advancing mental health policy and advocacy, recently recognized Elizabeth Morrison and Alli Moreno of EM Consulting as "Mental Health Champions". This award honors their exceptional contributions and dedication to improving mental health care and support in California through their innovative programming, the Lay Counselor Academy (LCA).

Elizabeth Morrison, a renowned psychologist, and Alli Moreno, a passionate mental health advocate, have made significant strides through their policy advocacy promoting access to quality, culturally-competent care and prioritizing mental well-being as a key component of healthcare.

Morrison and Moreno founded the LCA after the mental health crisis significantly deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The LCA's mission to increase the number of counselors, reduce patient wait-times for care, reduce overall costs and to diversify the mental health workforce to provide more equitable care for all who need it.

Morrison and Moreno’s contributions have not only improved the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health challenges but have also created a ripple effect of change across the entire system. As the Steinberg Institute has acknowledged with this "Champions" award, innovation and pragmatic action are required to begin to meet the mental health needs of our nation.

For more information about the Steinberg Institute and its Mental Health Champions, please visit their website at www.steinberginstitute.org.

###

Lay Counselor Academy: The Lay Counselor Academy is an innovative program dedicated to expanding mental health support and improving access to care in California communities. The academy trains individuals from diverse backgrounds to become lay counselors, equipping them with evidence-based techniques, communication skills, and a deep understanding of mental health challenges. Learn more about the Lay Counselor Academy at https://www.emorrisonconsulting.com/services/lay-counselor-training-academy/.