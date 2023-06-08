ABIG Health Becomes a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise Joining the NGLCC

Dr. Adam Brown Leads ABIG Health as an LGBT+ Owned Business Providing Trusted and Experienced Advisory Services of Exception Value to Healthcare Companies.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABIG Health has been certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). The NGLCC is the largest global advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT+ people. ABIG Health will be joining thousands of LGBT-owned businesses in this esteemed network, further demonstrating its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

ABIG Health is led by Dr. Adam Brown, a healthcare executive, physician, entrepreneur, and proud member of the LGBT+ community. Dr. Brown is dedicated to creating an inclusive and diverse work environment while also providing innovative and effective solutions to the big problems in healthcare. ABIG Health stands out as a firm that fosters diversity and inclusion, not only within its own team but also by collaborating with a diverse range of clients, innovators, and vendors.

"At ABIG Health, we understand that diversity and inclusion are essential to our success and the success of our clients," said Dr. Brown. "Being certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise and joining the NGLCC is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to continue our work with investment firms and healthcare portfolio companies to bring about meaningful change in the healthcare industry."

ABIG Health has a team of trusted, experienced advisors who work closely with investment firms and healthcare portfolio companies, innovators, and vendors to address the most pressing challenges in the healthcare sector. As a certified LGBTBE and member of the NGLCC, ABIG Health is now part of an extensive network of resources and opportunities that will further enhance its ability to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

In celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and its new certification, ABIG Health encourages other businesses and individuals to support and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within their organizations and the broader community. For more information about ABIG Health, visit www.ABIGHealth.com or contact josh@abighealth.com.

About ABIG Health

ABIG Health is a leading healthcare advisory firm that works with investment firms and healthcare portfolio companies, innovators, and vendors to solve the big problems in healthcare. Led by Dr. Adam Brown, a healthcare executive, physician, entrepreneur, and proud member of the LGBT+ community, ABIG Health is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within its team and client base. The firm offers a range of services, including strategy, operations, technology, and regulatory compliance, to help clients drive growth and success. For more information, visit www.ABIGHealth.com.

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT

community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization

specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements

for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned

businesses. www.nglcc.org