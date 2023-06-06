“It’s weird to say it, but it’s better in here,” Dotson said. “Since we’re so put inside a box right now, we have a choice to be willing to learn and succeed and take heed to the knowledge that we’re given. If I was on the town, I feel like I would have so many distractions. In here, this is what we strive for - to get out and be better and better our mindset.”

Before being convicted of Especially Aggravated Burglary and coming to prison in 2018, Demetrius had never been to jail before. He describes himself as a good father, a good friend, brother, and nephew - who got mixed up with the wrong people. Having just turned 27 this month and spending the last six years behind bars, Demetrius says he has found himself in prison, and takes responsibility for his actions.

“I made bad decisions on my own, this is not because of anybody else. I still had the same heart, I just had different tendencies and flaws I don’t have anymore,” he said. “I think I got smarter; I’ve learned more. I just feel better now; I feel different, I feel joyful, more energy. I feel I can conquer the world – nothing can stop me now.”