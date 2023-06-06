Read more about GBI Arrests Lumpkin County Tax Commissioner 

Submit Release
Dahlonega, GA (June 6, 2023) - The GBI arrested Michael David Young, Tax Commissioner of Lumpkin County, Georgia, on charges related to unauthorized possession of controlled substances. 

The GBI was requested by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations that Young, 57, was utilizing the influence of his office to obtain illegal drugs. During the GBI investigation, the GBI was unable to establish the use of the office for illegal drugs; however, the GBI was able to establish Young was illegally obtaining and using prescription pills. Young was charged with possession of schedule II-controlled substance, use of communication facility to commit a felony, and conspiracy to purchase controlled substances. 

Young turned himself into the Lumpkin County Detention Center where he was booked on the above charges. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit for prosecution.  

