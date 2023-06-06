ACASS Promotes Danys Therrien to Vice President of Maintenance
As we continue to grow our managed aircraft fleet, we are prioritizing keeping our maintenance department well-staffed and fully capable of delivering on our clients’ aircraft maintenance needs”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has promoted Danys Therrien to Vice President of Maintenance.
— Andre Khury, CEO
Mr. Therrien has over 30 years of experience in the business and commercial aviation sectors and joined ACASS in 2010 as Director of Maintenance. He has been pivotal in building and maintaining the company’s international safety record and maintenance reputation, helping ACASS earn its IS-BAO Stage 3 registration from the International Business Aviation Council.
“As we continue to grow our managed aircraft fleet, we are prioritizing keeping our maintenance department well-staffed and fully capable of delivering on our clients’ aircraft maintenance needs at all times,” said ACASS CEO Andre Khury. “Danys’s vast technical background and experience represent not only the best of what ACASS has to offer, but, I believe, what the entire industry has to offer.”
ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.
Diana Rose
ACASS Canada Co
+1 514-636-1099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube