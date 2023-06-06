Marriage Vow Renewal Ceremony to Be Celebrated at Grand Galvez in Galveston TX

Married couples come to Grand Galvez annually for a vow renewal ceremony Married couples listen to Judge Jim Schweitzer

Annual Vow Renewal Ceremony Scheduled for Saturday June 10 at 10:00am

GALVESTON, TX, US, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez creates romantic memories all year round with hundreds of weddings held at the glamorous seaside hotel resort on Galveston Island. Surrounded by lush gardens, sprawling greens, and sparkling beaches, the Queen of the Gulf is the most pristine wedding venue in Galveston.

Each year couples are invited to renew their love as part of the Grand Galvez Annual Vow Renewal Ceremony:

• The event is scheduled in the Grand Galvez Oleander Garden on Saturday, June 10 at 10:00am.

o Shortly before 10:00am, couples will line up in the hotel’s promenade with participating couples who have been married the longest at the front.

o Then the couples proceed to the Oleander Garden for the ceremony. In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in the Terrace Ballroom.

• Open to the public at no charge. However, participation is limited to 60 married couples.

• Reservations are required and a confirmation email is sent. Please call 409-765-7721 (opt 1).

Judge Jim Schweitzer, a presiding judge at Galveston Municipal Court, has been the officiant for the past five and conducts the moving 30-minute ceremony.

Grand Galvez gifts each couple with a triple rose nosegay and matching boutonnière from Knapp Flower Shop in Galveston. A champagne toast is hosted by the hotel in the Terrace Ballroom, photographs are taken by Taylor J. Gonzalez and romantic music is played by harpist Dr. Joanna Whitsett, who celebrated her own wedding at Grand Galvez in 2008.

“It is such a joy to see married couples renew their vows at the Grand Galvez. Today’s world needs more celebratory moments like this,” said Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez.

Romantic Weddings and Memorable Meetings

With two ballrooms and over 13,000 square feet of meetings and event space along with sumptuous outdoor gardens, the experienced, dedicated wedding events team planning team works with clients to design original, glamorous and unforgettable events including rehearsal dinners, wedding ceremonies, receptions, corporate meetings, reunions and seated dinners.

About Grand Galvez

The Grand Galvez, a 219-room resort hotel and spa is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels and has welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas. Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the stylish, sumptuous and sophisticated reputation of the Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

