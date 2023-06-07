Green Light Real Estate Celebrates Ten Years Of Helping Buyers And Sellers By Giving Back To Central Vermont PTNOS
The team atmosphere contributes to our success in a competitive field, because we lift up and support team members, clients, and the community.”MONTPELIER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Light Real Estate, with offices in Montpelier, Northfield, and Barre, celebrates ten years of providing comprehensive buyer and seller services in Central Vermont and statewide.
— Maria Lamberti
Owner and Principal Broker Ray Mikus started Green Light Real Estate in 2013 and said the company had seen many changes over the years.
"A lot has changed in the industry in the past 10 years, especially in terms of technology for searching for a home, and also for managing the whole transaction from first meeting with a client through to a successful closing."
"Believe it or not, it's actually possible for buyers to not even see their house until they move in and to never meet their Realtor. Even though that's possible, our team really makes sure that we have strong personal connections with our clients and that everyone knows it's more than just buying or selling a house in Vermont. We're always talking about ways to 'Hug our customers'", no matter who they are, no matter what type of property we're talking about. I think that's really what sets us apart and makes us all tick."
As part of the ten-year celebration, the company is currently running its Give Back To School campaign and donating to local PTNOs for every property listed for sale with Green Light Real Estate before the end of June.
Regarding the Give Back To School campaign, Mikus adds, "As a former teacher, I know the impact PTOs have on kids' educational experiences. Those extra educational, experiential, and fun things can really stay with kids. Anything that we can do to help with more of those, we're all for!"
Several thousand dollars have already been raised.
Longtime office manager Maria Lamberti adds, "I have been with GLRE for over seven years now and love how the office continues to grow. The team atmosphere contributes to our success in a competitive field because we lift up and support team members, clients, and the community. Looking forward to the next ten years and beyond!"
About Green Light Real Estate: Since 2013, Green Light Real Estate has been involved in over 1000 real estate transactions for a total volume of over $250 million of real estate. The brokerage has expanded over the years and now consists of a team of several agents and brokers, office management, marketing management, and inside sales, all working together toward the company's vision of being the most loved and most professional real estate brokerage in Vermont.
For more information about Green Light Real Estate or their Give Back To School campaign, contact Ray Mikus.
