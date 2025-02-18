Green Light Real Estate Launches Expansion into Luxury Real Estate with GLRE Advantage

GLRE Advantage

Green Light Real Estate is proud to announce GLRE Advantage, a new luxury offering for clients buying and selling high end properties in Vermont.

It's not just listing homes; we're crafting strategies that maximize value and ensure a smooth, confidential transaction for every Advantage client.” — Ray Mikus, Principal Broker

MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Light Real Estate (GLRE) has unveiled GLRE Advantage , a new premium service designed to cater to the unique needs of high-end property owners in Vermont. Recognizing that luxury real estate transactions demand a specialized approach, GLRE Advantage goes beyond traditional listing services to offer a comprehensive, partnership-based experience.The program focuses on personalized sales strategies and marketing campaigns tailored to each property. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, GLRE Advantage crafts strategies that consider every aspect of the sale, from pricing and negotiation tactics to showcasing the specific features and appeal of each individual home. This includes professional photography and videography, targeted digital advertising, bespoke print materials, and carefully curated showings, all designed to reach the most qualified buyers and achieve optimal results.A key differentiator of GLRE Advantage is its emphasis on discretion and confidentiality. Understanding the sensitive nature of high-value transactions, the service prioritizes protecting client privacy throughout the entire process. Dedicated agents act as personal concierges, managing every detail from initial consultation to closing, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for sellers."Luxury properties require a different level of attention," says Ray Mikus , Principal Broker at Green Light Real Estate. "GLRE Advantage was created to address that directly. It's not just listing homes; we're crafting strategies that maximize value and ensure a smooth, confidential transaction for every Advantage client."GLRE Advantage also aims to simplify the complexities often associated with high-end real estate. The service provides access to a network of trusted professionals, including legal counsel, financial advisors, and contractors, streamlining the process and allowing clients to navigate the market with confidence. While high-end properties are automatically enrolled in the program, all GLRE sellers have the option to opt-in to GLRE Advantage.About Green Light Real EstateGreen Light Real Estate is a forward-thinking, locally owned brokerage with offices in Montpelier and Barre serving Central Vermont, Chittenden County, the Mad River Valley, Stowe, and surrounding areas in Vermont. Founded on the principles of collaboration, innovation, and exceptional client service, Green Light provides a refreshing alternative for both agents and home buyers/sellers.As the most loved and most professional real estate brokerage in Vermont, our goal is to help as many people as we can to have a great experience buying and selling real estate.

