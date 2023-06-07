United Planet Honored with Innovative Volunteer Abroad Program Award at GoAbroad Innovation Awards
United Planet honored at GoAbroad Awards for innovative volunteer program addressing Ukrainian refugee crisis in Moldova.
This recognition is a testament to the remarkable contributions of our dedicated volunteers, supportive partners, committed team members, and visionary board members.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Planet, a renowned international volunteer organization, was recently presented with the prestigious Innovative Volunteer Abroad Program award at the GoAbroad Innovation Awards, hosted during the NAFSA (Association of International Educators) conference in Washington, DC. The esteemed recognition comes as a result of GoAbroad's acknowledgment of United Planet's outstanding volunteer program, which is specifically designed to address the urgent global issue of the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Moldova.
GoAbroad, a leading platform for international education and travel opportunities, commended United Planet's program, noting that it stands out as an exceptional Volunteer Abroad Program. The program's distinctive attributes include its focus on addressing a pressing global issue, providing holistic support, promoting cultural immersion and exchange, fostering skill development, driving sustainable impact, offering innovative solutions, and emphasizing inclusiveness.
United Planet's volunteer program has been instrumental in assisting Ukrainian refugees in Moldova. The organization's collaboration with local non-governmental organizations has allowed for a comprehensive assessment of the refugee crisis, enabling United Planet to identify and respond to the specific areas of need.
Volunteers involved in the program play a crucial role by providing hands-on support, such as supplying donations and necessities to Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, they offer administrative and logistical assistance in relocation, job placement, and legal matters. United Planet's comprehensive approach ensures that volunteers make a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of those affected by the crisis.
David Santulli, Founder & President of United Planet, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award: "This recognition is a testament to the remarkable contributions of our dedicated volunteers, supportive partners, committed team members, and visionary board members. I accept this award on behalf of the entire United Planet Community, as it represents our collective efforts in building a more peaceful, sustainable, and united planet. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact and fulfill the mission of United Planet."
Moldova, a captivating Eastern European nation nestled between Romania and Ukraine, provides a compelling backdrop for United Planet's volunteer initiatives. Volunteers in Moldova not only contribute to the relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees but also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a culturally diverse environment where Romanian and Russian influences converge.
United Planet's strong partnerships in Moldova are instrumental in fostering a collaborative environment that promotes education, culture, ecology, historical heritage protection, and assistance to disadvantaged individuals. These partnerships contribute to the development of a more peaceful and just society and enable United Planet to engage volunteers at both the national and international levels.
Volunteers interested in joining United Planet's Moldova Volunteer Abroad program can contribute their skills and time to support various organizations in Chișinău, the capital of Moldova. The program welcomes volunteers to assist in refugee support centers, providing essential services, temporary housing, and aid with relocation, administrative tasks, and hands-on support.
For more information about United Planet's Moldova Volunteer Abroad program or to enroll as a volunteer, please click here.
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 30 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online. For more information about United Planet, please visit www.unitedplanet.org.
