Police train on major security events

 

Experience shared on the route security in major events

The National Emergency Management and Special Event Planning Department (NEMSEP) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) completed a workshop on route security in major events recently.

The workshop was organized on 1 June 2023 by experts from China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) at the police headquarters in Honiara.

Director NEMSEP Inspector Jamie Hagaria says, “The security planning training of route security in major events provided by CPLT is very important. It will greatly support us in developing security plans for the upcoming King’s Birthday.”

Director Hagaria says, “It will also help us in preparation for the National Independence Day, Pacific Games 2023 and other major events in the future. Our communication is according to the real situation in Solomon Islands which makes the workshop more practical.”

During the workshop, CPLT major events security expert Gao Yuan says, “This workshop focuses on the main processes and key parts of route security in major events such as marathons, torch relay, and road cycling races. More different topics on major events and security are expected.”

//End//

-RSIPF Press

