DreamWay Games Releases New Tycoon Game, Espresso Tycoon

Espresso Tycoon - Coffee Shop Simulator

Developers Inviting Players to Run Their Own Coffee Business in a New Coffee Shop Simulator

WROCłAW, POLSKA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June 7, 2023 - DreamWay Games today announced the launch of its latest creation, Espresso Tycoon. It’s the first game of this studio. This new simulation game, a result of 2.5 years of work, offers players an opportunity to run their own virtual coffee shop. The game is published by PlayWay.

Designed with an intricate isometric perspective, Espresso Tycoon creates an immersive visual experience, replicating the captivating atmosphere of coffee shops. Attention to detail in graphics and gameplay brings the vibrant world of the coffee business to life. Unleashing the players' creativity, Espresso Tycoon features extensive customization options, allowing players to design and personalize their coffee shops to their liking. From floor to wall, almost every element in the coffee shop can be customized, offering players an unparalleled level of freedom and immersing them in the day-to-day operations of their business. "We wanted to craft a game that offers players a different flavor in the tycoon genre," said Piotr Szwach and Wojciech Roszkowiak, Co-Founders of DreamWay Games. "Espresso Tycoon integrates all aspects of running a coffee shop, from creating coffee recipes using the unique 3D Coffee Editor to managing employees and maintaining customer satisfaction."

The game's mechanics were designed to reflect real-world coffee shop management, incorporating inventory management, staff training, pricing strategy, and feedback responsiveness into the gameplay. In addition to a linear gameplay experience, Espresso Tycoon also introduces a Sandbox mode. Here, players can choose from among ten different settings and customize their gameplay parameters, providing an open-ended gaming experience that caters to individual player preferences. Early feedback from the beta testing phase was strongly positive, with the prologue earning over 90% on Steam. "We highly value the input from our gaming community," continued the creators. "Their feedback has played a vital role in shaping the game, and we look forward to incorporating their insights into future updates and expansions."

Espresso Tycoon is now available for PC (Steam, Windows).

For further information, please visit the website: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543280/Espresso_Tycoon/

About DreamWay Games

DreamWay Games S.A. is a game development studio based in Wrocław, Poland. The company focuses on producing PC games for the Steam platform. DreamWay Games was founded in 2020 by Piotr Szwach and Wojciech Roszkowiak. In the past, they worked on GoldieBlox & the Movie Machine, among many others, which received the Apple Best Apps of 2014 award. Today, in addition to Espresso Tycoon, the studio is working on several projects that soon will be presented to the world.

Espresso Tycoon - Release Trailer