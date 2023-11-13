Makers of a Successful Coffee Tycoon Game Unveil the Next Title: DreamWay Games Introduces "Used Cars Simulator"

WROCłAW, POLAND, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DreamWay Games, the visionary creators behind the Espresso Tycoon, are thrilled to announce their upcoming title, "Used Cars Simulator." This new venture allows players to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of running a car business.

Key Features of "Used Cars Simulator":

Trade: Buy, repair, and sell cars, and even explore some illegal stuff to earn more money

Fix & Customize: Hammer out dents, clean your cars with a powerwash, paint them, and upgrade their parts

Drive: Drive, drift, and jump with your car in two camera modes: FPP and TPP

Explore: Drive through an open world, meet other characters, and do business with them

Progress: Level up, unlock new skills, and tackle both the main story and optional side quests

Have fun: Throw stuff around, destroy cars, and enjoy a physics-based sandbox

Be Part of the Game: Join the Discord group where you can share your feedback, vote, take part in discussions about the game ideas, and be involved in the game's development

Important Dates:

Steam Page Premiere: November 13, 2023

Demo Release: Q1 2024

Full Release (Early Access): Q2 2024

"We believe that the multitude of satisfying mechanics, often based on physics, combined with the open world and quests, will provide players with many hours of great fun," say Wojciech Roszkowiak and Piotr Szwach, the founders of DreamWay Games. "We started building a community of car game fans even before the Steam page was released, in order to take the best possible direction, which we will continue to do because the game will be released in Early Access," they add.

About DreamWay Games:

DreamWay Games S.A. is a game development studio based in Wrocław, Poland. The company focuses on producing PC games for the Steam platform. DreamWay Games was founded in 2020 by Piotr Szwach and Wojciech Roszkowiak. The studio has already released Espresso Tycoon, a very well-received game on Steam (review score - 88%), which got 2nd place in the "Best Upcoming Indie Games of 2022" award (in the "Players Choice" category). The studio is working on several projects that soon will be presented to the world.

Used Cars Simulator - Announcement Trailer