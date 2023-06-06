Learning Lab FL, Revolutionizing Education with a Summer Program for Dyslexic Readers For It's 9th Year in a Row

Alyson Young, Owner of Learning Lab FL

For many students, summertime is a time to relax and enjoy the warm weather. But for students with dyslexia, summer can be a time of anxiety and regression.

The summer slide is a real thing for our kids, If they don't continue to work on their reading and writing skills, they can lose up to two months of progress.” — Alyson Young, Owner of Learning Lab FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aly Young, a passionate educator, and entrepreneur, is making waves in the field of education with her successful summer program for dyslexia readers for the 9th year in a row.

As the owner of Learning Lab in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aly and her team of 20 dedicated professionals have successfully prevented countless occurrences of the dreaded "summer slide" among students with dyslexia, unlocking countless opportunities for a successful upcoming school year.

That's why Learning Lab FL offers a variety of summer programs to help students with dyslexia prevent the summer slide. Their programs are tailored to meet the individual needs of each student and are designed to keep them engaged and learning throughout the summer.

"Our programs are really effective because they're fun," says Young. "The kids don't even realize they're learning."

About Learning Lab

Learning Lab is an educational institution with two locations in Davie, Florida. Led by Aly Young, Learning Lab provides innovative programs and personalized instruction to empower students with learning differences, particularly dyslexia readers. Their comprehensive summer program has become a catalyst for preventing learning loss and fostering academic growth. With a team of dedicated professionals, Learning Lab creates a supportive community where students can unlock their potential and be successful, confident learners.

Aly Young has long been an advocate for inclusive education and addressing the unique needs of students with learning differences. Recognizing the challenges faced by dyslexia readers during the summer break, when their progress can often regress, Aly developed a comprehensive summer program tailored specifically to their needs. By providing a supportive and nurturing environment, her program not only prevents learning loss but also helps dyslexia readers make significant strides in their reading abilities.

With two locations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Davie, Florida, Aly's Learning Lab has become a beacon of hope for students and parents alike. The program combines evidence-based instructional methods with engaging activities to create an immersive learning experience. Using multi-sensory techniques and personalized instruction, students are empowered to develop their reading skills, improve their confidence, and thrive academically.



