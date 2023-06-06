Lisa Wardlaw Appointed to Irys Insurtech Advisory Board, Ushering in New Era Of Women-Led Expertise in Insurtech

Relationship Insights For Insurance Distribution Margeaux Giles, CEO of IRYS Insurtech Lisa Wardlaw, IRYS Advisory Board

Embracing Innovation: Lisa Wardlaw's Strategic Insight Fuels Irys Insurtech's Journey to Success

I'm honored to join Irys Insurtech's advisory board and collaborate with an impressive leadership team of insurance industry experts to drive continued innovation in the insurtech space” — Lisa Wardlaw

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Irys Insurtech Inc., a cloud-based open API software platform for insurance distribution, announces Lisa Wardlaw as its new advisory board member to help Irys develop and execute its growth strategy, ensuring continuous alignment with the industry's evolving needs.

"Lisa brings to Irys' board a wealth of knowledge from the carrier and reinsurance perspective and a passion for cutting-edge data and dynamic digital transformations at scale. We're excited to have Lisa join our advisory board and work with us to continue to drive innovation in the insurance broker space." Says Margeaux Giles, CEO of Irys Insurtech.

Lisa Wardlaw is a highly accomplished multinational Fortune 100 strategy and innovation executive with extensive finance, operational, and digital experience, having transformed and differentiated businesses across multiple industries throughout her career. Lisa's previous roles include serving as the Strategic Chief Financial Officer and driving the transformation of the life insurance industry at Farmers Life Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group. Before that, she held senior roles at Munich Re, where she was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Transformation for North America Life & Health. Lisa built a global team from the ground up. She built rapport and buy-in from cross-functional business leaders, forming digital ecosystems and new products leveraging existing digital enablement technologies. She also served as the Global Chief Digital Strategy and Transformation Officer for MunichRe Group, the world's second-largest reinsurer, and innovator of new products and services to meet the demands of a changing global marketplace.

Lisa also continues to serve as the President and Founder of 360 Digital Immersion, partnering with both insurance carriers and InsurTechs as an Executive in Residence to devise and deliver integrated digital strategy for insurance across multiple territories.

"I am honored to join Irys Insurtech's advisory board and work alongside an impressive leadership team of insurance industry experts. I believe this is a key contributor to the company's success, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive continued innovation in the insurtech space." Says Wardlaw

For media requests and interviews, contact:

Candice D’Angelo

CEO at The Agency East, Public Relations

954-536-1186

hello@theagencyeast.co

###

Irys is a cloud-based open API software platform for insurance distribution with revolutionary consumer relationship and analytics visualization, and a focus on company collaboration across departments, location, and verticals. Irys uses ML and Generative AI to take brokers through their workday, surfacing critical information right when they need it, exponentially increasing their ability to service their clients.

For more information, visit Irys Insurtech Inc. at iryscloud.com