Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,474 in the last 365 days.

Lisa Wardlaw Appointed to Irys Insurtech Advisory Board, Ushering in New Era Of Women-Led Expertise in Insurtech

Relationship Insights For Insurance Distribution

Margeaux Giles, CEO of IRYS Insurtech

Lisa Wardlaw, IRYS Advisory Board

Embracing Innovation: Lisa Wardlaw's Strategic Insight Fuels Irys Insurtech's Journey to Success

I'm honored to join Irys Insurtech's advisory board and collaborate with an impressive leadership team of insurance industry experts to drive continued innovation in the insurtech space”
— Lisa Wardlaw

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Irys Insurtech Inc., a cloud-based open API software platform for insurance distribution, announces Lisa Wardlaw as its new advisory board member to help Irys develop and execute its growth strategy, ensuring continuous alignment with the industry's evolving needs.

"Lisa brings to Irys' board a wealth of knowledge from the carrier and reinsurance perspective and a passion for cutting-edge data and dynamic digital transformations at scale. We're excited to have Lisa join our advisory board and work with us to continue to drive innovation in the insurance broker space." Says Margeaux Giles, CEO of Irys Insurtech.

Lisa Wardlaw is a highly accomplished multinational Fortune 100 strategy and innovation executive with extensive finance, operational, and digital experience, having transformed and differentiated businesses across multiple industries throughout her career. Lisa's previous roles include serving as the Strategic Chief Financial Officer and driving the transformation of the life insurance industry at Farmers Life Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group. Before that, she held senior roles at Munich Re, where she was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Transformation for North America Life & Health. Lisa built a global team from the ground up. She built rapport and buy-in from cross-functional business leaders, forming digital ecosystems and new products leveraging existing digital enablement technologies. She also served as the Global Chief Digital Strategy and Transformation Officer for MunichRe Group, the world's second-largest reinsurer, and innovator of new products and services to meet the demands of a changing global marketplace.

Lisa also continues to serve as the President and Founder of 360 Digital Immersion, partnering with both insurance carriers and InsurTechs as an Executive in Residence to devise and deliver integrated digital strategy for insurance across multiple territories.

"I am honored to join Irys Insurtech's advisory board and work alongside an impressive leadership team of insurance industry experts. I believe this is a key contributor to the company's success, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive continued innovation in the insurtech space." Says Wardlaw

For media requests and interviews, contact:
Candice D’Angelo
CEO at The Agency East, Public Relations
954-536-1186
hello@theagencyeast.co
###
Irys is a cloud-based open API software platform for insurance distribution with revolutionary consumer relationship and analytics visualization, and a focus on company collaboration across departments, location, and verticals. Irys uses ML and Generative AI to take brokers through their workday, surfacing critical information right when they need it, exponentially increasing their ability to service their clients.
For more information, visit Irys Insurtech Inc. at iryscloud.com

Candice D'Angelo
The Agency East
+1 954-536-1186
email us here

You just read:

Lisa Wardlaw Appointed to Irys Insurtech Advisory Board, Ushering in New Era Of Women-Led Expertise in Insurtech

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more