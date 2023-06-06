Epos Now Accelerates Customer Modernisation Journey with AWS Migration
Leading UK POS and payment provider Epos Now is accelerating its customer modernisation journey with AWS migration.NORWICH, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of cloud-based point of sale (POS) systems, is pleased to announce its participation in an upcoming lunch roundtable focused on accelerating the modernization journey for businesses. The event aims to help businesses unlock performance improvements and reduce costs on Microsoft licenses by migrating to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The lunch will be sponsored by AWS Partner SourceFuse, a trusted cloud consulting firm.
The roundtable offers attendees a unique opportunity to directly engage with EMIS and Epos Now, who have successfully migrated to AWS and experienced significant price-performance improvements while unlocking further innovation. Epos Now, with its extensive expertise in providing cutting-edge POS solutions, is eager to share its firsthand insights and success story with the participants.
Jonathan Muller, Chief Technology Officer at Epos Now, will be delivering a dynamic presentation that delves into several key aspects. The presentation will begin with an overview of Epos Now's business, highlighting the company's commitment to empowering businesses with cloud-based POS systems that enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences.
Jonathan will then shed light on the challenges Epos Now faced before embarking on its modernisation journey. By openly discussing these obstacles, attendees will gain valuable insights into the specific pain points associated with traditional systems and the benefits of embracing cloud technology.
Approaches to modernisation will be a central theme of Jonathan's presentation. He will deepdive into the strategies and methodologies employed by Epos Now to seamlessly transition its operations to the AWS cloud platform. By sharing these best practices, Epos Now aims to empower other businesses to make informed decisions when modernising their own IT infrastructure.
The highlight of the presentation will be the tangible results and outcomes that Epos Now achieved through its migration to AWS. Jonathan will showcase the substantial cost reductions and performance improvements realized by the company. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the potential for cost optimization and increased efficiency that can be achieved by harnessing the power of cloud computing. Moreover, Jonathan will share key learnings from Epos Now's modernisation journey, providing valuable advice and practical recommendations for other customers who are considering or currently undergoing a similar transformation. By learning from Epos Now's experiences, businesses can avoid common pitfalls and maximize the benefits of their own modernisation efforts.
Finally, Jonathan will outline the next steps for Epos Now and its future vision. Attendees will gain insights into the company's plans to leverage AWS to drive further innovation and create enhanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The lunch event, sponsored by AWS Partner SourceFuse, will take place on June 7th, 2023, in London as part of the larger AWS London Summit. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, engage in discussions, and gain valuable knowledge from industry experts.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 55,000 businesses worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
