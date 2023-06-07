Artizan Joyeria Pledges 10% of World Ocean Day Sales to Major Global Ocean Conservation Organization
Miami-Based Jewelry Brand Artizan Joyeria Commits to Marine Conservation Efforts by Pleading 10% of World Ocean Day SalesMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artizan Joyeria, the Miami-based jewelry brand revered for its commitment to individuality and accessible luxury, has announced a special initiative in honor of World Ocean Day. In a testament to their ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and environmental consciousness, the company will be donating 10% of its sales on this day to a recognized marine conservation organization that is dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans on a global scale.
World Ocean Day, recognized by the United Nations and celebrated annually on June 8th, seeks to cultivate public interest in the protection and sustainable management of our oceans. It serves as a powerful reminder of our responsibility towards the ocean and its incredible resources. This initiative aligns with Artizan Joyeria's deep-seated commitment to responsible business practices and the protection of our planet's invaluable natural resources.
As a brand that calls the vibrant, coastal city of Miami home, Artizan Joyeria shares an incredible bond with the Atlantic Ocean that surrounds us. Our city's cultural and economic life is closely intertwined with the Atlantic Ocean, a reality that underscores the great importance of ocean conservation efforts.
"World Ocean Day offers us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the ocean and our commitment to its preservation," said Keren Yoshua, Creative Director at Artizan Joyeria. "By pledging 10% of our World Ocean Day sales to a key player in global ocean conservation, we hope to contribute meaningfully to the vital work of safeguarding our oceans for future generations as well as to help bring attention to this important issue."
Artizan Joyeria encourages its customers to join them in supporting the ocean conservation cause this World Ocean Day. For more information about Artizan Joyeria and their commitment to sustainability, please visit www.artizanjoyeria.com.
About Artizan Joyeria:
Artizan Joyeria is a Miami-based jewelry brand committed to empowering individuality and defying conventions. Since its inception in 2008, the brand has focused on creating unique, fashion forward, high-quality jewelry pieces that inspire women to embrace their unapologetically authentic selves. Artizan Joyeria seeks to make luxury accessible to all while fostering a strong connection with its customers and leading the way in responsible business practices.
Other