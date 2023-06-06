TAIWAN, June 6 - President Tsai meets Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku of the Kingdom of Eswatini

President Tsai meets Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku of the Kingdom of Eswatini

On the morning of June 6, President Tsai Ing-wen met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Themba Masuku and his wife Dimpho Tlhoreho Masuku. In remarks, President Tsai noted that in March this year Taiwan and Eswatini signed a protocol which will facilitate closer collaboration in such areas as economics and trade, agriculture, education, and medicine. The president also stated that Taiwan will continue to work with Eswatini and all our international partners to bolster cooperation, mutually beneficial assistance, and shared prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I warmly welcome you all to the Presidential Office. Deputy Prime Minister Masuku, this is your first trip to Taiwan for more than a decade. Through this visit, I believe that Taiwan and Eswatini can take another significant stride forward in our bilateral relationship.

The Kingdom of Eswatini is an important diplomatic ally of Taiwan in Africa and King Mswati III has led numerous delegations to Taiwan. In 2018, on a trip to your country, I experienced the kind hospitality of Eswatini's people. Building on our existing foundation, our nations look forward to developing more opportunities for cooperation and exchange across all areas.

In recent years, Taiwan and Eswatini have convened multiple dialogues on our economic and trade partnership. In March, we signed a protocol which will facilitate closer collaboration in such areas as economics and trade, agriculture, education, and medicine, further advancing the well-being of our peoples.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express special thanks to you, Deputy Prime Minister Masuku, for attending an event celebrating women in tech in New York this March organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and a team of NGOs. On that occasion, you recognized Taiwan's achievements in empowering women through technology and called on the international community to support Taiwan's participation.

I want to reiterate that Taiwan is a force for good in the international community. We are willing and able to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and contribute even more to the world. Going forward, we will continue to work with Eswatini and all our international partners to bolster cooperation, mutually beneficial assistance, and shared prosperity.

In closing, I welcome our distinguished guests once again. Your visit creates even more opportunities for the friendship between our nations. Deputy Prime Minister Masuku, please also convey my sincerest regards to King Mswati III and the queen mother. I wish you all a pleasant and fruitful trip.

Deputy Prime Minister Masuku then delivered remarks, greeting President Tsai on behalf of King Mswati III and the queen mother, and thanking the president for the hospitality his delegation has received since arriving in Taiwan.

The deputy prime minister also expressed his appreciation for the support the Kingdom of Eswatini receives from Taiwan in fields including information and communications technology, health, education, and human capital development. He added that support in developing human capital has allowed many citizens of Eswatini to advance their careers in various fields, helping their country meet its need for skilled labor.

Deputy Prime Minister Masuku stated that, through the rural electrification program, Taiwan has contributed to Eswatini almost achieving energy efficiency. To date, he noted, about 85 percent of the population has access to electricity, including in remote rural areas – an electrification rate that is among the highest in Africa. This, said Deputy Prime Minister Masuku, would not have been possible without Taiwan's committed support.

In addition to this project, Deputy Prime Minister Masuku stated that Taiwan has supported the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital, which is fully equipped with medical equipment of the highest standard. He added that this project has helped address the need for efficient health services and has largely contributed to the easing of congestion in health centers, especially in the capital city Mbabane, representing a remarkable milestone.

He also noted that Taiwan provided Eswatini with personal protective equipment and medical supplies at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, saving thousands of people from the threat of this disease. The deputy prime minister remarked that this assistance is unprecedented and that Eswatini is truly grateful for the support.

Deputy Prime Minister Masuku said that, challenged with food insecurity as a result of climate change, what was hoped to be a bumper harvest in Eswatini turned out to be a season of crop losses due to heavy rains. As climate change continues to pose increased danger to achieving food security in the country, the deputy prime minister expressed hope that Taiwan will continue to support Eswatini in mitigating the effects of climate change through improved and resilient crop production methods that will help it withstand all the dangers posed by this phenomenon.

Deputy Prime Minister Masuku said that Taiwan's management of the COVID-19 pandemic provided lessons for the world to learn from. He also praised Taiwan for adapting to deadly natural hazards, such as typhoons, that not only threaten human life but also infrastructure. There is no doubt, he said, that Taiwan has more to offer the world, which is why Eswatini will continue to advocate for Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations system, world forums, and other global organizations.

He also mentioned that the government and people of Taiwan have consistently supported the people of Eswatini to improve disaster preparedness and mitigation through the provision of food relief to the most vulnerable populations, which include the elderly, people living with disabilities, and the chronically ill. He added that Eswatini is also eternally grateful for the training it has received in the health, information and communications technology, and agricultural sectors.

Noting that the cordial relationship between the Kingdom of Eswatini and Taiwan has lasted for more than half a century, the deputy prime minister said that this relationship has been mutually beneficial and that we will continue to stand together, even in these most turbulent times. On behalf of King Mswati III's government and the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Deputy Prime Minister Masuku expressed appreciation once again for Taiwan's unwavering support. Lastly, he wished for the continued strengthening of our partnership.

The visiting delegation also included Under Secretary of the Deputy Prime Minister's Office Lomakhosi Goodness Dlamini, Director of the Department of Social Services under the Deputy Prime Minister's Office Mcusi Shongwe, and Assistant Economist in the Deputy Prime Minister's Office Njabulo Ndzinisa, and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Eswatini Ambassador Promise Msibi.