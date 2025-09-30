President Lai meets US Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke Lindberg

TAIWAN, September 30 - Details 2025-09-26 President Lai meets delegation of Latin American and Caribbean intelligence and security chiefs On the morning of September 26, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation of Latin American and Caribbean intelligence and security chiefs in Taiwan for a joint meeting. In remarks, President Lai noted that previous joint meetings have been a great success, helping us defend against common threats. He stated that Taiwan will continue to enhance its self-defense capabilities and build whole-of-society defense and resilience, and going forward, hopes to strengthen joint defense and intelligence-sharing mechanisms with our allies and promote various exchanges to further enhance our collaborative capabilities. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, on behalf of the government and all the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to offer a sincere welcome to the delegation. This visit by intelligence and security chiefs from our allies is not only a testament to the deep diplomatic friendships between Taiwan and your countries, but also represents our determination to resolutely defend shared values such as freedom and democracy. Previous joint meetings among intelligence chiefs from Taiwan, Latin America, and the Caribbean have been a great success. This multilateral cooperative mechanism promotes normalized intelligence resource sharing and exchanges, and helps us defend against common threats. The international security environment is becoming increasingly complex, and multiple challenges including foreign infiltration, digital manipulation, disinformation, and cyberattacks are posing a massive threat to democratic systems. These challenges from authoritarian countries transcend borders, and only by strengthening cooperation among democratic allies can we prevent authoritarian expansion and build social and democratic resilience. In particular, over the past few years China has continued to increase military coercion against Taiwan, and has also engaged in infiltration, cognitive warfare, and manipulation around the world, using hybrid warfare tactics in an attempt to influence political decision-making in various countries and undermine the operations of democratic politics. Taiwan is on the forefront of threats from China. We continue to enhance our self-defense capabilities and build whole-of-society defense and resilience. Going forward, we hope to strengthen joint defense and intelligence-sharing mechanisms with our allies to enhance vigilance against China’s infiltration. I will also direct the National Security Bureau to continue to promote various exchange, assistance, and training mechanisms with our allies to further enhance our collaborative capabilities. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our allies for their long-term support for Taiwan, and for continuing to speak up for Taiwan at international venues. Taiwan is willing and able to contribute even more to the international community. We look forward to the continued support of our allies for Taiwan’s international participation, providing mutual assistance in the international arena to jointly promote mutual prosperity and development, maintain regional peace and stability, and safeguard global democracy and freedom. In closing, let me once again welcome you all to Taiwan. Please convey my most sincere greetings and best wishes to your heads of state, and let us continue to deepen the diplomatic alliances between our countries. Minister Marco Alcaraz of Paraguay’s National Secretariat of Intelligence then delivered remarks, stating that we are currently in an era of rapid global change, with technology developing at breakneck speed, influencing daily life, social systems, and public policy at virtually every level. While these circumstances compel every nation to formulate flexible and forward-looking response strategies, he said, these measures are insufficient to address increasingly complex and sophisticated technological attacks by geopolitical rivals. Minister Alcaraz indicated that in this context, hacktivism is rapidly rising, coinciding with China’s large-scale energy investments and economic policies in Latin America. This not only demonstrates China’s economic strength, he said, but has also allowed it to obtain critical information through secret tactics that it then uses to conduct negotiations and assess the risk levels of various projects. The minister stated that this brings substantial benefits to China, especially when promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, attempting to access information such as the organization of global supply chains, which has a direct impact on the stability and sovereignty of various countries. Minister Alcaraz further pointed out that all countries are facing attacks by various hacker organizations targeting strategic areas such as telecommunications, government agencies, the military, and non-governmental organizations. China’s goal is not only to steal sensitive data from the infrastructure of various countries, he said, but also to weaken their democratic systems, digital sovereignty, and diplomatic relations. Minister Alcaraz also stated that the more united allies are, the more opponents will try to divide us, so countries must make greater efforts to strengthen mutual cooperation and exchanges. Latin American countries are increasingly subject to China’s divisive tactics, he said, but in circumstances fraught with challenges and threats, Paraguay is never alone, with staunch allies always providing support, among which Taiwan is especially important. Minister Alcaraz expressed confidence that Taiwan and Paraguay will further deepen bilateral cooperation, and continue to consolidate our partnership through long-term strategic planning. Minister Alcaraz mentioned that President Lai’s staunch support and commitment to diplomatic relations have given Taiwan a pivotal role in strengthening alliances that promote regional cooperation and defend shared values. He then thanked Taiwan for playing a critical role in bringing Latin America and the Caribbean together as steadfast allies.

Details 2025-09-25 President Lai meets delegation from Institute for Indo-Pacific Security On the morning of September 25, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Institute for Indo-Pacific Security (IIPS), a think tank based in the United States. In remarks, President Lai emphasized that the people of Taiwan possess an unwavering determination to protect national sovereignty and that Taiwan is actively bolstering its self-defense capabilities and enhancing whole-of-society defense resilience. The president stated that Taiwan will continue to elevate Taiwan-US defense cooperation and advance exchanges with the US and other like-minded countries in such areas as national security, cybersecurity, and countering disinformation, while further strengthening the strategic economic and trade partnership with the US. He expressed his hope that the IIPS will continue to assist Taiwan in connecting with the US and deepening cooperation with other friends and allies. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am delighted to welcome back Chairman Randall G. Schriver, a good friend of Taiwan. It has been over a year since our last meeting. I look forward to exchanging views with you today. On behalf of Taiwan, I would like to once again express heartfelt condolences for the passing earlier this year of former US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, a mentor and dear friend of Chairman Schriver, and pay him tribute. I would also like to thank all of you for supporting Taiwan and for continuing to help strengthen Taiwan-US relations. The distinguished guests here today are members of the IIPS – the successor to the Project 2049 Institute – and experts who have served important roles in the US government. Your visit demonstrates the stable ties and close exchanges that Taiwan and the US enjoy on matters of national defense and security. Taiwan is situated at a crucial location on the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific and faces China’s political and military intimidation and gray-zone aggression. Thus, we profoundly appreciate the importance of national security and peace across the Taiwan Strait. I want to emphasize that the people of Taiwan possess an unwavering determination to protect national sovereignty, safeguard their free and democratic way of life, uphold the rules-based international order, and ensure regional peace and stability in line with global development interests. In the spirit of peace through strength, and strength through resilience, Taiwan is actively bolstering its self-defense capabilities and enhancing whole-of-society defense resilience. Just last Saturday, the largest-ever iteration of the Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition drew to a close. And that same day, the Office of the President held the first-ever Resilient Taiwan for Sustainable Democracy International Forum. During Chairman Schriver’s visit last year, we exchanged opinions on defense budgets as a percentage of GDP. Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to invest in national defense and security. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will reach 3.32 percent of GDP next year, and is expected to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030. Pursuing indigenous defense capabilities and adhering to our asymmetric strategy, Taiwan will continue to elevate Taiwan-US defense cooperation through military procurement from the US and joint research, development, and manufacturing. We will also advance exchanges with the US and other like-minded countries in such areas as national security, cybersecurity, and countering disinformation, as we work together to safeguard regional peace and stability. Moreover, Taiwan seeks to further strengthen its strategic economic and trade partnership with the US so as to jointly ensure global supply chain security and advance prosperity and development around the world. I look forward to the IIPS continuing to assist Taiwan in connecting with the US and deepening cooperation with other friends and allies. In closing, I once again welcome the delegation to Taiwan, and I wish you a pleasant and successful visit. Chairman Schriver then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with the delegation. He then offered their condolences and sympathies for the victims and all affected by the typhoon in Hualien and wished success to those engaged in relief and rescue work. He added that the IIPS team will be making contributions to the relief effort and expressed confidence that they will be joined by many Americans in that regard. Chairman Schriver, mentioning the meeting of the United Nations in New York, underlined the fact that Taiwan is not there, and pointed out that this is a reminder of China’s increasing pressure to isolate Taiwan and to prevent its meaningful participation in the UN, UN affiliated agencies, and other international organizations. However, he noted, it is also a reminder of Taiwan’s innovative approach to meaningful participation in regional and global affairs. Taiwan, he continued, is a generous country in its own relief efforts for neighboring countries and for countries out of the region, such as in its assistance during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and, more recently, assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Despite the isolation, he said, Taiwan continues to be a tremendous regional and global citizen, which he believes will continue under President Lai’s leadership. Chairman Schriver stated that they are here to learn about Taiwan’s current situation and priorities as well as how they, as friends and strong advocates of Taiwan, can help when they return to Washington to promote international support as well as speak out for Taiwan. Chairman Schriver said that the overall Taiwan-US relationship is healthy, but noted that there is work to do. He expressed his hope that Taiwan and the US can keep deepening cooperation in such areas as trade and security, including the timely delivery of military equipment procured from the US. In closing, the chairman once again thanked President Lai for receiving the delegation.

Details 2025-09-24 President Lai meets Professor Tarumi Hideo of Japan’s Ritsumeikan University On the afternoon of September 24, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Professor Tarumi Hideo of Japan’s Ritsumeikan University. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan is working on building its whole-of-society defense and resilience, strengthening efforts in four key areas – national defense, economic livelihoods, democracy, and disaster prevention – to enhance overall capabilities. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan can deepen cooperation on security issues and jointly promote development in key fields such as AI, new energy, and drones, working together to build democratic non-red supply chains that are reliable and resilient. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I want to welcome Ambassador Tarumi back to Taiwan as he heads another delegation. This marks his third visit to Taiwan since last year’s establishment of the Ritsumeikan University Research Group on Taiwan Affairs and US-China Relations. I hope to take this opportunity to engage in an in-depth exchange of views with our guests on important topics including current global affairs and Taiwan-Japan relations. Last May, I met Ambassador Tarumi at the Presidential Office and congratulated him on receiving the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon from former President Tsai Ing-wen in recognition of his contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations. Once again, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to him on behalf of the people of Taiwan. The latest polls show that over 70 percent of people in both Taiwan and Japan believe that our bilateral relations are currently favorable. This achievement has much to do with Ambassador Tarumi’s efforts to promote Taiwan-Japan relations during his tenure in Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am grateful that even after his retirement, Ambassador Tarumi has continued to observe cross-strait developments and lend his support to further strengthen the foundation of friendly exchanges between Taiwan and Japan. In the face of China’s continued military activities in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding waters, Taiwan and Japan must work together to safeguard regional peace and stability. Taiwan is working on building its whole-of-society defense and resilience, strengthening efforts in four key areas – national defense, economic livelihoods, democracy, and disaster prevention – to enhance our overall capabilities. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will reach 3.32 percent of GDP next year, and is expected to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030, further strengthening our self-defense capabilities. I look forward to continuing exchanges with Japan and deepening our collaboration on security issues. Both Taiwan and Japan hold key positions in the global technology supply chain. Going forward, I hope our joint efforts can help us build an even closer partnership and promote development in key fields such as AI, new energy, and drones, creating democratic non-red supply chains that are reliable and resilient. I also look forward to advancing negotiations on a free trade agreement or economic partnership agreement between Taiwan and Japan, which would enable more comprehensive collaboration and yield even greater results. Ambassador Tarumi then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with him and commending the president’s outstanding leadership in steadily strengthening Taiwan-Japan relations. He also noted that Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru has announced his resignation, and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is currently holding a presidential election. Ambassador Tarumi expressed confidence that regardless of who becomes the new LDP president and prime minister, Japan’s policies toward Taiwan and China will remain unchanged, and efforts to promote Taiwan-Japan relations will continue. Ambassador Tarumi stated that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and that Japan must reflect on the past. Postwar, Japan has embraced a path of peace, he said, and now enjoys the support and respect of the international community, including Taiwan. He expressed regret that the Chinese Communist Party has instead used this anniversary to hold a series of large-scale events celebrating victory in the War of Resistance Against Japan, aimed at bolstering the party’s legitimacy. Ambassador Tarumi also noted that President Lai’s Facebook post on August 15 regarding the Sancha Mountain Incident deeply moved the Japanese people. He emphasized that learning from history is not meant to incite hate, but to guide us toward the future. He added that he learned a great deal from the post and once again expressed his gratitude for the president’s hospitality.

Details 2025-09-23 President Lai addresses 2025 Concordia Annual Summit President Lai Ching-te addressed the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit via video at the invitation of the New York-based non-profit organization Concordia, delivering a speech titled “Better Together for a Safer World – Taiwan’s Role in the Age of Uncertainty.” In his remarks, President Lai said that over the 80 years since the end of World War II, humanity united to build an international order on the pillars of peace, development, and human rights. However, he noted, we face several challenges in today’s volatile international landscape, such as rising geopolitical tensions and the convergence and expansion of authoritarian regimes. The only way to resolve these crises, he emphasized, is through unity, and deepening democratic partnerships is the sole path to maintaining lasting peace. President Lai said that Taiwan is promoting values-based diplomacy and is working closely with like-minded countries. We are building economic security and supply chain resilience, he said, and collaborating with global partners to complement their capabilities. Moreover, he said, we are enhancing our national defense capabilities and whole-of-society defense and resilience. He underlined that all of this is to make Taiwan even more resilient and secure so that the global defense of democracy is even stronger. The president emphasized that there is strength in unity, and that we can achieve a bright future only by working together. Taiwan, he stated, will continue to uphold this belief, and work hand in hand with our global partners in democracy to shape a world that is more secure, more stable, and more prosperous. A transcript of President Lai’s speech follows: I am honored to once again be invited to speak at the Concordia Annual Summit. Especially in this historic year, as August 15 was the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The global conflict left us with the most valuable lesson: “Aggression fails, unity prevails.” This year’s UN General Assembly convened under the theme “Better Together.” This reminds us how humanity united to emerge from the shadow of war over these 80 years, and build an international order on the pillars of peace, development, and human rights. However, in today’s volatile international landscape, as geopolitical tensions rise and authoritarian regimes converge and expand, that international order is being undermined. Democratic societies are now more heavily targeted by disinformation and other forms of external interference, posing a serious challenge to global peace. These challenges are complex and diverse, and no single country can face them alone. It is clearer than ever that the only way to resolve these crises is through unity. Equally clear is that deepening democratic partnerships is the sole path to maintaining lasting peace and building a stable and prosperous world. Taiwan stands on the frontline of the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific and directly faces the threat of authoritarianism. In this uncertain era, Taiwan will continue to be a pilot for world peace and a force for global prosperity. With active strategies and firm conviction, Taiwan will work with the world, knowing that we are “Better Together.” First, we are promoting values-based diplomacy. With the values of freedom and democracy, respect for human rights, and rule of law at the base, we are working closely with like-minded countries on global challenges. While Taiwan is not included in the UN system, we have consistently proven through our actions that Taiwan is a reliable partner in the international community, and that “Taiwan Can Help.” We are willing to do our utmost for the well-being of the world. Second, we are building economic security and supply chain resilience. Taiwan plays a key role in the global semiconductor supply chain. We will collaborate with global partners to complement their capabilities with our advantages in chip manufacturing and end-to-end industrial clusters. This can do more than make the global industrial ecosystem more robust and secure – it can also ensure that our countries’ industrial chains develop more sustainably. Third, we are enhancing our national defense capabilities and whole-of-society defense and resilience. Taiwan has long faced military intimidation, information warfare, and other compound threats from China. But we are developing a solid democratic defense and continuing to invest in our self-defense. Our defense budget, aligning with NATO standards, will exceed three percent of GDP next year. By 2030, we aim for this figure to reach five percent. We are also advancing cybersecurity, combating disinformation, and enhancing our citizens’ media literacy. This way, we can find common ground among diverse opinions through democratic discourse. Our position is clear – to make Taiwan even more resilient and secure so that the global defense of democracy is even stronger. We firmly believe that there is strength in unity, and that we can achieve a bright future only by working together. Taiwan will continue to uphold this belief, and work hand in hand with our global partners in democracy to shape a world that is more secure, more stable, and more prosperous. I thank Concordia once again for the invitation, and wish everyone a successful summit. Thank you. Concordia organizes its annual summit outside the UN headquarters during each year’s General Debate of the UNGA, inviting world leaders and top private sector representatives to seek solutions to global and regional challenges that are highly valued by the UN community. Among those who addressed this year’s summit were President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus, President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia, President Alar Karis of the Republic of Estonia, and former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović of the Republic of Croatia.

Details 2025-09-16 President Lai meets Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Sumi Shuzo On the afternoon of September 16, President Lai Ching-te met with Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Sumi Shuzo. In remarks, President Lai expressed confidence that Taiwan-Japan relations will flourish even more under the leadership of Chairman Sumi, with his extensive experience and foresight. The president also expressed hoped that Taiwan and Japan will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation and contribute even more to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I want to congratulate Chairman Sumi on assuming his position at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association this June. I also welcome him on his first visit to Taiwan since taking office and wish him a fruitful and successful trip. I commend Chairman Sumi for taking to heart one of the teachings of Laozi (老子) from the Tao Te Ching (道德經), that “the highest good is like water.” I believe he will bring this spirit to his leadership of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and help deepen the friendship between our two countries in many areas. If leaders around the world could also embrace this principle in managing relations with neighboring countries, I am confident that world peace would naturally follow. The peoples of Taiwan and Japan act with goodwill and support each other like family. The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association have long played key roles in bilateral exchanges, overcoming various difficulties and limitations together. The friendship between Taiwan and Japan thus stands as a model of bilateral relations for the world. Chairman Sumi has been active in Japan’s business community for many years, holding numerous important positions and possessing extensive experience and foresight. Taiwan-Japan relations will surely flourish even more under his outstanding leadership. I hope we can continue deepening exchanges and cooperation, ushering in a new era. Whether in economic security, technological innovation, culture and tourism, youth exchanges, or advancing an economic partnership agreement between Taiwan and Japan, I hope to work closely with Chairman Sumi to contribute even more to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Once again, I want to thank the Japanese government for consistently reiterating the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to the international community and opposing any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by use of force. I am also thankful for Japan’s longstanding support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization and World Health Organization. These positions and actions not only demonstrate Japan’s firm commitment to regional peace, but are also deeply inspiring to Taiwan. Lastly, I hope the friendship between our two countries will continue to grow stronger and closer, reaching even greater heights. Chairman Sumi then delivered remarks, mentioning that before he began his term as chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, he had already engaged in many business exchanges with Taiwan. He said he hopes to further promote development between Japan and Taiwan across a wide range of sectors. Chairman Sumi stated that Taiwan and Japan both face highly unstable international circumstances, including countries attempting to unilaterally change the status quo by use of force or intimidation, and significant impacts on the development of international trade. Pointing out that the fundamental and universal values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law have also been impacted, the chairman said that global affairs are not simply black and white and that we should work towards building a more diverse and inclusive international society. He said that Japan and Taiwan, grounded in these shared universal values, have collaborated closely to this day, and that both emphasize a spirit of harmony and coordination. He expressed hope that this conviction can extend to other regions of the world. Chairman Sumi also pointed out that Taiwan and Japan deal with many similar difficulties and issues, such as complex international trade interactions, declining birthrates, aging populations, labor shortages, pension and welfare systems, social development, and the establishment of comprehensive healthcare systems. Both countries, he added, also frequently face natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes, highlighting the need for more robust disaster prevention systems, effective responses to global warming, and a stable energy supply. Chairman Sumi expressed hope of strengthening cooperation on these issues, sharing expertise, and working together to find solutions. Referencing the association’s latest survey on Taiwanese public perception of Japan, Chairman Sumi said that 76 percent of Taiwanese named Japan as their favorite country. He added that the number of Taiwanese tourist visits to Japan has exceeded six million, reflecting our deep and solidly-based friendship. Chairman Sumi expressed his belief that bilateral relations will continue to deepen and pledged during his chairmanship to fully support further development of Taiwan-Japan relations. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.