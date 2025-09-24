President Lai meets Professor Tarumi Hideo of Japan’s Ritsumeikan University  

TAIWAN, September 24 - Details 2025-09-25 President Lai meets delegation from Institute for Indo-Pacific Security On the morning of September 25, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Institute for Indo-Pacific Security (IIPS), a think tank based in the United States. In remarks, President Lai emphasized that the people of Taiwan possess an unwavering determination to protect national sovereignty and that Taiwan is actively bolstering its self-defense capabilities and enhancing whole-of-society defense resilience. The president stated that Taiwan will continue to elevate Taiwan-US defense cooperation and advance exchanges with the US and other like-minded countries in such areas as national security, cybersecurity, and countering disinformation, while further strengthening the strategic economic and trade partnership with the US. He expressed his hope that the IIPS will continue to assist Taiwan in connecting with the US and deepening cooperation with other friends and allies. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am delighted to welcome back Chairman Randall G. Schriver, a good friend of Taiwan. It has been over a year since our last meeting. I look forward to exchanging views with you today. On behalf of Taiwan, I would like to once again express heartfelt condolences for the passing earlier this year of former US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, a mentor and dear friend of Chairman Schriver, and pay him tribute. I would also like to thank all of you for supporting Taiwan and for continuing to help strengthen Taiwan-US relations. The distinguished guests here today are members of the IIPS – the successor to the Project 2049 Institute – and experts who have served important roles in the US government. Your visit demonstrates the stable ties and close exchanges that Taiwan and the US enjoy on matters of national defense and security. Taiwan is situated at a crucial location on the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific and faces China’s political and military intimidation and gray-zone aggression. Thus, we profoundly appreciate the importance of national security and peace across the Taiwan Strait. I want to emphasize that the people of Taiwan possess an unwavering determination to protect national sovereignty, safeguard their free and democratic way of life, uphold the rules-based international order, and ensure regional peace and stability in line with global development interests. In the spirit of peace through strength, and strength through resilience, Taiwan is actively bolstering its self-defense capabilities and enhancing whole-of-society defense resilience. Just last Saturday, the largest-ever iteration of the Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition drew to a close. And that same day, the Office of the President held the first-ever Resilient Taiwan for Sustainable Democracy International Forum. During Chairman Schriver’s visit last year, we exchanged opinions on defense budgets as a percentage of GDP. Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to invest in national defense and security. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will reach 3.32 percent of GDP next year, and is expected to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030. Pursuing indigenous defense capabilities and adhering to our asymmetric strategy, Taiwan will continue to elevate Taiwan-US defense cooperation through military procurement from the US and joint research, development, and manufacturing. We will also advance exchanges with the US and other like-minded countries in such areas as national security, cybersecurity, and countering disinformation, as we work together to safeguard regional peace and stability. Moreover, Taiwan seeks to further strengthen its strategic economic and trade partnership with the US so as to jointly ensure global supply chain security and advance prosperity and development around the world. I look forward to the IIPS continuing to assist Taiwan in connecting with the US and deepening cooperation with other friends and allies. In closing, I once again welcome the delegation to Taiwan, and I wish you a pleasant and successful visit. Chairman Schriver then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with the delegation. He then offered their condolences and sympathies for the victims and all affected by the typhoon in Hualien and wished success to those engaged in relief and rescue work. He added that the IIPS team will be making contributions to the relief effort and expressed confidence that they will be joined by many Americans in that regard. Chairman Schriver, mentioning the meeting of the United Nations in New York, underlined the fact that Taiwan is not there, and pointed out that this is a reminder of China’s increasing pressure to isolate Taiwan and to prevent its meaningful participation in the UN, UN affiliated agencies, and other international organizations. However, he noted, it is also a reminder of Taiwan’s innovative approach to meaningful participation in regional and global affairs. Taiwan, he continued, is a generous country in its own relief efforts for neighboring countries and for countries out of the region, such as in its assistance during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and, more recently, assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Despite the isolation, he said, Taiwan continues to be a tremendous regional and global citizen, which he believes will continue under President Lai’s leadership. Chairman Schriver stated that they are here to learn about Taiwan’s current situation and priorities as well as how they, as friends and strong advocates of Taiwan, can help when they return to Washington to promote international support as well as speak out for Taiwan. Chairman Schriver said that the overall Taiwan-US relationship is healthy, but noted that there is work to do. He expressed his hope that Taiwan and the US can keep deepening cooperation in such areas as trade and security, including the timely delivery of military equipment procured from the US. In closing, the chairman once again thanked President Lai for receiving the delegation.

Details 2025-09-23 President Lai addresses 2025 Concordia Annual Summit President Lai Ching-te addressed the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit via video at the invitation of the New York-based non-profit organization Concordia, delivering a speech titled “Better Together for a Safer World – Taiwan’s Role in the Age of Uncertainty.” In his remarks, President Lai said that over the 80 years since the end of World War II, humanity united to build an international order on the pillars of peace, development, and human rights. However, he noted, we face several challenges in today’s volatile international landscape, such as rising geopolitical tensions and the convergence and expansion of authoritarian regimes. The only way to resolve these crises, he emphasized, is through unity, and deepening democratic partnerships is the sole path to maintaining lasting peace. President Lai said that Taiwan is promoting values-based diplomacy and is working closely with like-minded countries. We are building economic security and supply chain resilience, he said, and collaborating with global partners to complement their capabilities. Moreover, he said, we are enhancing our national defense capabilities and whole-of-society defense and resilience. He underlined that all of this is to make Taiwan even more resilient and secure so that the global defense of democracy is even stronger. The president emphasized that there is strength in unity, and that we can achieve a bright future only by working together. Taiwan, he stated, will continue to uphold this belief, and work hand in hand with our global partners in democracy to shape a world that is more secure, more stable, and more prosperous. A transcript of President Lai’s speech follows: I am honored to once again be invited to speak at the Concordia Annual Summit. Especially in this historic year, as August 15 was the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The global conflict left us with the most valuable lesson: “Aggression fails, unity prevails.” This year’s UN General Assembly convened under the theme “Better Together.” This reminds us how humanity united to emerge from the shadow of war over these 80 years, and build an international order on the pillars of peace, development, and human rights. However, in today’s volatile international landscape, as geopolitical tensions rise and authoritarian regimes converge and expand, that international order is being undermined. Democratic societies are now more heavily targeted by disinformation and other forms of external interference, posing a serious challenge to global peace. These challenges are complex and diverse, and no single country can face them alone. It is clearer than ever that the only way to resolve these crises is through unity. Equally clear is that deepening democratic partnerships is the sole path to maintaining lasting peace and building a stable and prosperous world. Taiwan stands on the frontline of the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific and directly faces the threat of authoritarianism. In this uncertain era, Taiwan will continue to be a pilot for world peace and a force for global prosperity. With active strategies and firm conviction, Taiwan will work with the world, knowing that we are “Better Together.” First, we are promoting values-based diplomacy. With the values of freedom and democracy, respect for human rights, and rule of law at the base, we are working closely with like-minded countries on global challenges. While Taiwan is not included in the UN system, we have consistently proven through our actions that Taiwan is a reliable partner in the international community, and that “Taiwan Can Help.” We are willing to do our utmost for the well-being of the world. Second, we are building economic security and supply chain resilience. Taiwan plays a key role in the global semiconductor supply chain. We will collaborate with global partners to complement their capabilities with our advantages in chip manufacturing and end-to-end industrial clusters. This can do more than make the global industrial ecosystem more robust and secure – it can also ensure that our countries’ industrial chains develop more sustainably. Third, we are enhancing our national defense capabilities and whole-of-society defense and resilience. Taiwan has long faced military intimidation, information warfare, and other compound threats from China. But we are developing a solid democratic defense and continuing to invest in our self-defense. Our defense budget, aligning with NATO standards, will exceed three percent of GDP next year. By 2030, we aim for this figure to reach five percent. We are also advancing cybersecurity, combating disinformation, and enhancing our citizens’ media literacy. This way, we can find common ground among diverse opinions through democratic discourse. Our position is clear – to make Taiwan even more resilient and secure so that the global defense of democracy is even stronger. We firmly believe that there is strength in unity, and that we can achieve a bright future only by working together. Taiwan will continue to uphold this belief, and work hand in hand with our global partners in democracy to shape a world that is more secure, more stable, and more prosperous. I thank Concordia once again for the invitation, and wish everyone a successful summit. Thank you. Concordia organizes its annual summit outside the UN headquarters during each year’s General Debate of the UNGA, inviting world leaders and top private sector representatives to seek solutions to global and regional challenges that are highly valued by the UN community. Among those who addressed this year’s summit were President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus, President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia, President Alar Karis of the Republic of Estonia, and former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović of the Republic of Croatia.

Details 2025-09-16 President Lai meets Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Sumi Shuzo On the afternoon of September 16, President Lai Ching-te met with Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Sumi Shuzo. In remarks, President Lai expressed confidence that Taiwan-Japan relations will flourish even more under the leadership of Chairman Sumi, with his extensive experience and foresight. The president also expressed hoped that Taiwan and Japan will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation and contribute even more to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I want to congratulate Chairman Sumi on assuming his position at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association this June. I also welcome him on his first visit to Taiwan since taking office and wish him a fruitful and successful trip. I commend Chairman Sumi for taking to heart one of the teachings of Laozi (老子) from the Tao Te Ching (道德經), that “the highest good is like water.” I believe he will bring this spirit to his leadership of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and help deepen the friendship between our two countries in many areas. If leaders around the world could also embrace this principle in managing relations with neighboring countries, I am confident that world peace would naturally follow. The peoples of Taiwan and Japan act with goodwill and support each other like family. The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association have long played key roles in bilateral exchanges, overcoming various difficulties and limitations together. The friendship between Taiwan and Japan thus stands as a model of bilateral relations for the world. Chairman Sumi has been active in Japan’s business community for many years, holding numerous important positions and possessing extensive experience and foresight. Taiwan-Japan relations will surely flourish even more under his outstanding leadership. I hope we can continue deepening exchanges and cooperation, ushering in a new era. Whether in economic security, technological innovation, culture and tourism, youth exchanges, or advancing an economic partnership agreement between Taiwan and Japan, I hope to work closely with Chairman Sumi to contribute even more to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Once again, I want to thank the Japanese government for consistently reiterating the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to the international community and opposing any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by use of force. I am also thankful for Japan’s longstanding support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization and World Health Organization. These positions and actions not only demonstrate Japan’s firm commitment to regional peace, but are also deeply inspiring to Taiwan. Lastly, I hope the friendship between our two countries will continue to grow stronger and closer, reaching even greater heights. Chairman Sumi then delivered remarks, mentioning that before he began his term as chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, he had already engaged in many business exchanges with Taiwan. He said he hopes to further promote development between Japan and Taiwan across a wide range of sectors. Chairman Sumi stated that Taiwan and Japan both face highly unstable international circumstances, including countries attempting to unilaterally change the status quo by use of force or intimidation, and significant impacts on the development of international trade. Pointing out that the fundamental and universal values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law have also been impacted, the chairman said that global affairs are not simply black and white and that we should work towards building a more diverse and inclusive international society. He said that Japan and Taiwan, grounded in these shared universal values, have collaborated closely to this day, and that both emphasize a spirit of harmony and coordination. He expressed hope that this conviction can extend to other regions of the world. Chairman Sumi also pointed out that Taiwan and Japan deal with many similar difficulties and issues, such as complex international trade interactions, declining birthrates, aging populations, labor shortages, pension and welfare systems, social development, and the establishment of comprehensive healthcare systems. Both countries, he added, also frequently face natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes, highlighting the need for more robust disaster prevention systems, effective responses to global warming, and a stable energy supply. Chairman Sumi expressed hope of strengthening cooperation on these issues, sharing expertise, and working together to find solutions. Referencing the association’s latest survey on Taiwanese public perception of Japan, Chairman Sumi said that 76 percent of Taiwanese named Japan as their favorite country. He added that the number of Taiwanese tourist visits to Japan has exceeded six million, reflecting our deep and solidly-based friendship. Chairman Sumi expressed his belief that bilateral relations will continue to deepen and pledged during his chairmanship to fully support further development of Taiwan-Japan relations. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-09-12 President Lai receives credentials from new Belize Ambassador Katherine Vanessa Meighan On the afternoon of September 12, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belize to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Katherine Vanessa Meighan. In remarks, President Lai expressed hope that with Ambassador Meighan’s experience and vision, our two countries will achieve further progress in such areas as educational exchanges, gender equality, and economic and trade cooperation, reaching new milestones in our bilateral ties. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my sincerest welcome. Ambassador Meighan is a dear and longstanding friend of Taiwan. She is a distinguished alumna of National Chengchi University, and since completing her studies, she has contributed greatly to Belize’s business community. Her leadership as president of the Rotary Club of Belize and the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry has earned her high regard. In recent years, Ambassador Meighan has engaged closely with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Belize. In addition to regularly participating in embassy events, she has also hosted numerous trade and investment missions from Taiwan, making considerable contributions to the advancement of economic and trade exchanges between our two nations. Ambassador Meighan has also long endeavored to enhance women’s empowerment and promote the development of micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises. These goals align closely with Taiwan’s policy direction. I firmly believe that, with Ambassador Meighan’s experience and vision, our two countries will achieve further progress in such areas as educational exchanges, gender equality, and economic and trade cooperation. Next month, we will mark 36 years of diplomatic relations between our nations. We are delighted to have seen significant growth in economic and trade exchanges since the implementation of the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement. In July, Taiwan also announced the opening of its market to imports of frozen whiteleg shrimp from Belize. I am confident that, through joint efforts, our economic, trade, and investment ties will continue to strengthen. I have met and engaged with Prime Minister John Briceño on several occasions and greatly admire his leadership and vision. I look forward to the opportunity to visit Belize and witness firsthand the results of our nations’ collaboration across all domains. In closing, I once again extend a warm welcome to Ambassador Meighan. Her return to Taiwan for this post demonstrates the value the Belizean government places upon the diplomatic alliance between our countries. I firmly believe that going forward, we can work hand in hand to usher in new developments, new achievements, and new milestones in our bilateral ties. Ambassador Meighan then delivered remarks, saying that her pursuit of higher learning in Taiwan 20 years ago reminds her that education is a gift that multiplies opportunities for communities and nations. She added that she is grateful for the continued partnership that Taiwan extends to Belize and Caribbean and Latin American nations, a partnership grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and steadfast commitment to development and human potential. Ambassador Meighan indicated that our bilateral relationship stands as a testament of principled democracy: purposeful, resilient, and anchored in democratic ideals. Taiwan’s investments in Belize, such as those in education, health, infrastructure, and technology, she said, have not only advanced our nations’ development goals, but have strengthened the fabric of our people-to-people ties. The ambassador then stated that her return as Belize’s representative is a renewal of that trust and a pledge to deepen collaboration, adding that she is committed to broadening cooperation beyond policy to the cultural and educational exchanges that nurture understanding and friendship. Ambassador Meighan affirmed Belize’s unwavering support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international fora, stating that she invites continued dialogue on how we can translate these shared values into tangible benefits for our families, our businesses, and our nations. The ambassador expressed hope that the friendship between Belize and Taiwan will continue to stand as a beacon, showing that principled collaboration, mutual respect, and enduring goodwill can propel our nations toward a future of peace, prosperity, and shared purpose for generations to come. She then thanked President Lai for his leadership and the enduring friendship between our countries, also expressing hope that together, we can nurture a world in which nations rise by lifting one another up, and where the ties that bind Belize and Taiwan serve as a model for a more cooperative and harmonious global community.

Details 2025-09-12 President Lai receives credentials from new Paraguay Ambassador Darío Filártiga Ruiz Díaz On the morning of September 12, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Paraguay to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Darío Filártiga Ruiz Díaz. In remarks, President Lai welcomed the ambassador to his new post in Taiwan, noting it marks a new chapter in bilateral relations between Taiwan and Paraguay. The president also emphasized that our two countries have strong bonds and engage in close cooperation in democratic values, economic collaboration, education and culture, as well as social welfare and people’s livelihoods. He expressed hope for renewed momentum in our prosperous partnership, resulting in even more fruitful cooperation and mutual benefits. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I sincerely welcome Ambassador Filártiga to his new post in Taiwan. He has not only been entrusted with this important mission by President Santiago Peña Palacios, but has also received strong bipartisan support from the Paraguayan Senate. This demonstrates the importance that Paraguay attaches to the friendship between our two countries. I am confident that the ambassador’s assignment will mark a new chapter in our bilateral relations. Ambassador Filártiga has longstanding ties with Taiwan. He previously served as a ministerial political advisor to former President Horacio Cartes and accompanied him on three visits to Taiwan. Ambassador Filártiga is also highly knowledgeable in regional affairs. Given his outstanding abilities, I am confident that our bilateral cooperation and friendship will stand as a model for the world. Taiwan and Paraguay are like two beacons of democracy on opposite ends of the globe, illuminating each other. Our two countries have strong bonds and engage in close cooperation in democratic values, economic collaboration, education and culture, as well as social welfare and people’s livelihoods. In education, we jointly established the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University, which trains professionals in fields like electromechanical engineering and information technology, providing Paraguay with a stronger foundation for developing its high-tech industries. As for economic and trade cooperation, bilateral trade has accelerated since the Taiwan-Paraguay economic cooperation agreement entered into force in 2018. Taiwan has become an important export market for Paraguayan pork, beef, and sesame, mutually benefiting both countries. Additionally, joint initiatives like the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology Park, our electric bus pilot program, and the Health Information Management Efficiency Enhancement Project have significantly enhanced the quality of life of citizens and are the fruits of our dedicated, long-term collaboration. Once again, I congratulate Ambassador Filártiga on his new assignment and look forward to his service bringing renewed momentum to our prosperous partnership, resulting in even more fruitful cooperation and mutual benefits. I hope to continue working side by side to contribute more to democracy, peace, and prosperity around the world. Ambassador Filártiga then delivered remarks, saying it is an honor to be appointed ambassador of Paraguay to Taiwan, as it carries the expectations and responsibilities of his country, government, people, and family. He noted that the appointment also recognizes his years of dedicated work in fostering Taiwan-Paraguay relations. He extended the regards and greetings of President Peña and former President Cartes, adding that President Peña looks forward to President Lai’s next official visit to Paraguay. Ambassador Filártiga noted that the government of Paraguay aims to strengthen bilateral relations with its allies, and that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the United States are key partners in jointly addressing important challenges. He said that Taiwan is an important ally and economic partner of Paraguay, as it plays a crucial role in high-tech industries and global development, and occupies a leading position in the semiconductor sector. He also highly commended Taiwan’s quality higher education system and its commitment and achievements in sustainable economic development. Ambassador Filártiga thanked Taiwan for strongly supporting several of Paraguay’s key development initiatives, which have significantly enhanced the quality of life for the people of Paraguay and positioned the country as an innovation hub for the region and beyond. He also emphasized that Paraguay has long advocated in international venues for the international standing of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and its meaningful participation in all organizations. He stated this is a central principle for the government of Paraguay and should be a shared goal of all nations that respect freedom, democracy, and human rights, as it reflects the fundamental values of safeguarding human dignity and advancing development. Ambassador Filártiga noted that Paraguay has abundant natural resources, a favorable climate, fertile land, and abundant water resources. The country also boasts clean renewable energy and produces high-quality livestock and staple crops, such as rice. He expressed hope for further opportunities to increase Paraguayan exports to Taiwan and looked forward to Taiwanese enterprises investing and establishing operations in Paraguay in the spirit of mutual benefit and cooperation. Ambassador Filártiga stated that the brotherly ties between Paraguay and Taiwan are a treasured bond worth protecting and strengthening. He further noted that over the past 68 years, the solid diplomatic relationship between our two countries has become one of mutual trust, respect, and assistance, benefiting the peoples of both nations. In closing, he reiterated the commitment of both the government of Paraguay and President Peña to consolidate bilateral relations. He affirmed their continued support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, with the hope of jointly building a prosperous and sustainable future.