College Wizard® Offers $100K Reward To Students Who Fail To Score 1530+/1600 SAT With His Free Course

Harvey Wizard, the self-titled “Guy Who Beat The SAT” is offering a $100K Reward to any student who completes his SAT course but fails to achieve a 1530+ SAT.
Just imagine trying to do multiplication without your times tables! SAT Code Breaker 54 is like the times tables for the SAT and can save students up to 90% on their SAT study time.”GRECIA, COSTA RICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Wizard, the self-titled “Guy Who Beat The SAT” is offering a $100K Reward to any student who completes his free SAT Code Breaker 54 video course but fails to achieve a 1530+/1600 SAT Score.
“SAT Code Breaker 54 is so good, I’m offering a $100K to reward to any student who completes the free SAT Code Breaker 54 video course but fails to achieve a 1530+ SAT score with it,” Wizard contends.
Wizard explains that his near half century achieving a 100% success rate for any student willing to put in the practice and master SAT Code Breaker 54 gives him the confidence to offer his $100K reward.
SAT Code Breaker 54 is a system of 54 simple rules Wizard developed in high school to catapult his own disappointing 1200 PSAT score to a 1580 on the SAT in a matter of months.
Wizard likens his SAT Code Breaker 54 to the times tables for the SAT.
"Imagine trying to do multiplication without your times tables," Wizard suggests. "SAT Code Breaker 54 is really the times tables for the SAT and can save students up to 90% on their SAT study time."
"I'm offering SAT Code Breaker 54 for free, because it's the right thing to do. Don't we wish that those who discover something really good would for once just give it away for free to all for the public good?"
Wizard claims that SAT Code Breaker 54 allows a student to reverse engineer the entire SAT and see the tricky patterns that undergird it. It allows students to train their brains to the test, and to thereby achieve near perfect scores once sufficient practice time has been invested.
Wizard gets passionate as he says, “Every SAT tutoring company out there is doing it all wrong, but they don't seem to care. I think it’s unconscionable to take advantage of parental desperation to sell tutoring that doesn’t work. Even the Wall Street Journal said as much back in 2009. And nothing has changed since then. The fundamental problem is that the SAT can't be beat by the "content teaching method" that every test prep company uses. The whole notion of identifying your teen's SAT weaknesses and fixing them is a horrible scam that's been going on for years and only getting worse.”
Wizard argues that high achieving students, already achieving top grades in school, have already mastered the content. Most parents inquiring about Wizard’s services show up dumbfounded and unable to understand how their teen could possibly be getting perfect grades in high school but then perform so poorly on the SAT.
“The challenge isn’t the content, but beating the test itself, Wizard says. “Students need a way to reverse engineer the test, a way to recognize all the incredibly tricky patterns and answer accordingly. That’s what SAT Code Breaker 54 gives them. The test preparation industry isn’t interested in my system because it’s not profitable. Short term SAT tutoring that focuses on content is easy to provide and highly lucrative. But it wastes a parent’s hard earned money, and worse, it waste’s a teen’s valuable time.”
Wizard explains that the death of his only child inspired him to declare what he calls his “SAT Holy War” against the entire SAT tutoring industry. Looking for a way to channel his grief, Wizard has become an activist to combat what he sees as the greed and misguided approach of the SAT tutoring industry.
Wizard even divested himself of all assets and moved to Costa Rica, thereby freeing himself to speak candidly about the major players in the SAT industry in ways nobody else would dare.
Wizard philosophizes, "A wise man named Papi Azucar once said, 'Nothing stirs the soul to righteousness like a little public humiliation'."
“Knowing I can speak truth to power without fear of repercussions is a kind of super power I intend to use to make things right for high school students.”
SAT Code Breaker 54 is available for free at TheCollegeWizard.Net.
