College Wizard® Offers $100K Reward To Students Who Fail To Score 1530+/1600 SAT With His Free Course

Harvey Wizard's $100K Reward

Harvey Wizard, the self-titled “Guy Who Beat The SAT” is offering a $100K Reward to any student who completes his SAT course but fails to achieve a 1530+ SAT.

Just imagine trying to do multiplication without your times tables! SAT Code Breaker 54 is like the times tables for the SAT and can save students up to 90% on their SAT study time.” — Harvey Wizard