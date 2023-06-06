Memorabilia Auction Raises Funds For Museum Of The Moving Image
Goonies And Wizard of Oz Fans Take Note Of Charity Event
MOMI has truly crafted a very special auction...If you are Wizard Of Oz, Goonies, or Martin Scorsese fan you cannot miss this event!”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bidding opens today on a charity auction for the famous Museum Of The Moving Image in New York City.
The museum's first-ever online auction, featuring a Mets-signed baseball and tickets to a game, a private screening at MoMI, an original Charles Schultz drawing, Ruby Slippers from The Wizard Of Oz and a Goonies Limited Edition Gift Set (both by Paragon FX Group), and much more. Auction bidding opens on June 6 at 6:00 p.m. and ends on June 16th.
To register for online bidding https://momi2023.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse
Communications consultant and museum member, Mike Drake, exclaimed “MOMI has truly crafted a very special auction here in conjunction with their Moving Image Awards honoring Michael J. Fox and John Wilson. I urge all cinematic aficionados and memorabilia collectors to register and bid for this cause. If you are Wizard Of Oz, Goonies, or Martin Scorsese fan you cannot miss this event!”
Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) is the only institution in the United States that deals
comprehensively with the art, technology, enjoyment, and social impact of film, television, and
digital media. In its stunning facility in Astoria, New York, the Museum presents exhibitions;
screenings; discussion programs featuring actors, directors, and creative leaders; and education programs. It houses the nation’s largest collection of moving image artifacts and screens over 500 films annually. Its exhibitions—including the core exhibition Behind the Screen and The Jim Henson Exhibition—are noted for their integration of material objects, interactive experiences, and audiovisual presentations.
