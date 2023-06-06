MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Secure Your Load 

Boston — Secure Your Load Day is June 6th and commemorates people whose lives were impacted or taken by unsecured loads. This day encourages drivers to remember to always correctly secure their loads every drive. The MassDOT Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance, patrol operators help to keep traffic safe by removing debris that can cause dangerous incidents.

Remember that your load is completely secure when nothing can slide, shift, fall onto the roadway, or become airborne. A 20 lb. object has a force of 1,000 lbs. at impact. Covering what you are carrying with a tarp and using rope and tie-downs is a great way to help ensure that your load won’t fall out of your vehicle. For more information and resources on correcting securing your load visit: https://www.secureyourload.com/#.

Secure your load as if everyone you love is driving behind you. Join MassDOT Highway Assistance Program patrol operators to make the roads safer by doing your part this Secure Your Load Day.

What can you do?

Talk with family, friends, and co-workers about the importance of load securement Educate the public by sharing road safety stories Learn how to secure your load

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance is on patrol to help all motorists, including motorcyclists, on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Written By

Your friends at MAPFRE Insurance