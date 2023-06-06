Dieline Awards Announces 2023 Winners Highlighting Sustainable Packaging

BEST OF SHOW Sonos Home Theater Packaging

Now in its 14th year, Dieline Awards, one of the world's largest global packaging design competitions, announced its 2023 winners at HOW Design Live.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dieline announced its 2023 Dieline Awards winners, presenting trophies to 143 recipients across 43 categories at HOW Design Live in Nashville.

Dieline Awards, now in its 14th year, remains one of the world’s largest global packaging design competitions. Sponsored by Neenah and Designalytics, Dieline Awards 2023 recognizes the best and brightest designers and agencies creating product packaging the world over, raising awareness of the enormous value of brand packaging design.

This year, Dieline received nearly 1,600 entries, with winners hailing from 26 countries. The prize-winning recipients offer a snapshot of where the packaging industry is heading, not only with bold and innovative designs but with many brands committing to plastic-free materials. Here, you’ll find some of the best design agencies, studios, in-house teams, and independent designers in the game today.

The awards’ jury featured a who’s who from the world of design—luminaries like Brian Collins of New York and San Francisco-based COLLINS, Pentagram partner Natasha Jen, Design Army co-founder Pum Lefebure, Dazzle Studio founder and creative director Zipeng Zhu, ArtCenter College of Design chair Sean Adams, and Gander co-founders Katie Levy and Mike McVicar, All entries for the awards were judged by a panel of jurors that are experts in their given field and evaluated across five categories—creativity, marketability, innovation, execution, and on-pack branding, with every entry going through two rounds of rigorous critique and appraisal.

This year’s Best of Show winner went to Sonos’ home theater packaging for the Ray and Sub Mini. The win is particularly noteworthy as Sonos continues to implement sustainable packaging solutions across its suite of products. Additionally, Sonos has increased its usage of kraft paper and removed over 98,000 pounds of plastic from its packaging.

Given alongside the non-profit advocacy group A Plastic Planet, Dieline’s Plastic-Free Innovation of the Year went to NYC agency Mythology for the Paperfoam makeup palette they developed for Gen Z favorite beauty brand Half Magic. Editor’s Choice, an award hand-picked by Dieline partners Andrew Gibbs and Jessica Deseo, went to Papacks’ paper blister pack, which offers a compostable and recyclable alternative to over-the-counter pharmaceutical packaging. Most blister packs for tablets and pills get made using plastic, and Papacks’ innovation could be a sustainable game changer for all OTC medicines.

Dieline’s Studio of the Year, awarded to the agency with the most wins in the competition, went to Los Angeles's Nice People after they won for Deon Libra, an adaptogenic elixir inspired by vintage Murano glass perfume bottles. The project won five awards across five categories.

The 2023 rebrand of the year went to Mother Design for their work on the sustainable period care brand Cora. ​​The rebrand concentrates on capturing the ebbs and flows felt by those who menstruate and opts for a more inclusive, relatable visual identity.

The Designalytics Effectiveness Award was created to help elevate the role of package design by spotlighting the immense financial impact that it can have on consumer brands. Winner selection was entirely data-driven, based on sales performance in the marketplace, as well as rigorous quantitative consumer testing. This year’s winning redesign went to Design Bridge for their work on the bourbon brand Basil Hayden.

The Neenah Innovation in Paper Award, an honor given to the packaging design for the best use of paper in a design, went to Hagerty Creative for the Radius Welcome Experience Gift, a membership kit for an invite-only car club featuring the use of Neenah’s Classic Techweave paper.

Finally, Dieline’s Design For Good prize, awarded to the agency or designer that creates work dedicated to vital humanitarian causes or social justice issues, went to The Prisoner Wine Company for their collaboration with artist Chris Burnett. The Prisoner is actively involved in raising awareness for justice reform.

“Every year, the winners of Dieline Awards represent the best of the best in consumer packaging, showing us where we're at and where we're heading as an industry," said Andrew Gibbs, founder and partner at Dieline. "With more sustainable and plastic-free winners than ever before, the future of our industry is not only about designing effective packaging for tomorrow’s consumer but also about how that packaging can make a better planet and make a difference in those consumers’ lives.”