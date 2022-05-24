Dieline Awards Announces 2022 Winners Highlighting Sustainable Packaging

Bite, Best of Show Dieline Awards 2022

Boston, May 23rd, 2022 - Dieline announced its 2022 Dieline Awards winners, presenting trophies to 141 recipients across a wide range of categories.

Each year, Dieline Awards serves as a benchmark for the packaging design industry, providing a snapshot of both where we're at and where we're headed in the future” — Andrew Gibbs

Dieline Awards, now in its 13th year, is one of the world's largest global packaging design competitions. Sponsored by Neenah, Designalytics, and Manter, Dieline Awards 2022 recognizes the absolute best and brightest designers and agencies creating product packaging throughout the world, raising awareness of the enormous value of brand packaging design.

This year, Dieline received nearly 1,700 entries—the most ever submitted in the competition’s history—with winners hailing from 27 countries. Taken together, the prize-winning recipients offer a snapshot of where the packaging industry is heading, not only with bold and innovative designs but with many brands committing to plastic-free materials. Here, you’ll find some of the best design agencies, studios, in-house teams, and independent designers in the game today.

This year’s overall Best of Show winner went to Bite for its refillable and plastic-free deodorant. Designed in-house by Bite, the forever case has a mirror-like finish, round edges, and stout shape reminiscent of the original iPod. The brand’s mission is to make a critical dent in the millions of pounds of plastic deodorant packaging waste that ends up in landfills, our oceans, or incinerators every year, replacing an everyday bathroom staple in favor of something that looks beautiful sitting next to your bathroom sink.

Additionally, the Plastic-Free Innovation of the Year, determined by non-profit advocacy group A Plastic Planet and Dieline, also went to Bite.

Editor’s Choice, an award hand-picked by Dieline partners Andrew Gibbs and Jessica Deseo, went to Plus, the waste-free body wash brand in dissolvable packaging. Designed by the agency Someone & Others, the sustainable packaging upends the personal care category by removing single-use plastic and water from its product formulas, opting for a dehydrated foam pad that disintegrates in water along with the packaging.

Studio of the Year went to Auge Design as they gathered four wins across multiple categories for their work on luxe popcorn brand Perfect Pop’s lavishly tubular packaging system. Rebrand of the Year went to Here Design for Two Drifters, a carbon-negative rum that celebrates the UK coast of Devon but also tells consumers right on the bottle how much carbon the distillery has removed from the atmosphere.

The Designalytics Effectiveness Award was created to help elevate the role of package design by spotlighting the immense financial impact that it can have on consumer brands. Winner selection was entirely data-driven, based on sales performance in the marketplace, as well as rigorous quantitative consumer testing. This year’s winner was Boulder-based agency Interact for their redesign of frozen treat brand GoodPop. During the year following the redesign, sales increased by 40% compared to the prior year.

The Neenah Innovation in Paper Award, an honor given to the packaging design for the best use of paper in a design, went to San Francisco agency Pavement for their work on Glorious Cannabis Co., a distinctive and bold cannabis brand that used Neenah papers to dazzling and luxurious effect. Also, specialty self-adhesive label maker Manter selected artisanal vermouth brand Turmeon from Símil Design for the Manter Best Use of Label award for their dizzying packaging design featuring playful patterns and intricate details.

Finally, Dieline’s Design For Good prize, awarded to the agency or designer that creates work dedicated to vital humanitarian causes or social justice issues, went to TOASTea Lager, a beer whose mission is to stamp out food waste. Inspired by brands like Toast Ale, the brewery utilizes unused bread that would otherwise go to waste to brew its black tea-fueled lager.

About Dieline

Established in 2007, Dieline has become the leading media brand focused on consumer packaging design and branding. Dieline is committed to supporting the advancement of the package design industry in all its forms.

Dieline began as a platform for the industry to share design innovation and creativity through original editorial content and reader-submitted projects. The platform then grew to include Dieline Awards, a global package design competition in its 13th year, and Dieline Conference, an annual package design event.

Dieline is the world’s most visited packaging design website, evolving into a bespoke creative platform for package designers, brand designers, consumer brands, agencies, suppliers, sustainability experts, students, and packaging manufacturers.

