PWT Makes Strategic Move to Strengthen Management Team

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PWT, an engineered wood products (EWP) company, is proud to announce the hire of Duane Smith as their new Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment in PWT's growth, which has experienced amazing success in the last year.

Duane Smith brings a wealth of experience with him to his new role at PWT. After graduating from UCF with a BSBA Degree in 1985, he joined his family's construction business until 1989. He then went on to work for Georgia Pacific from 1989 to 2010 in their distribution business before joining Boise Cascade in 2010 as a Regional Manager in Greensboro. During his time at both companies, he handled many different types of products but spent most of his time focusing on EWP.

Duane is happily married to his wife Cindy for 34 years and they have three grown kids (Thor, Brittany, Riley). Two of their kids now live with them in Boise while their oldest still resides in Greensboro with their two granddaughters whom they love visiting when time allows. In addition to having an eye for business opportunities, Duane also enjoys taking advantage of all Boise has to offer – including its stunning outdoors!

Commenting on this thoughtful decision, PWT President Jim Enright said, “I am pleased to announce the good fortune of this expansion to our outstanding team. In line with our commitment to excellence, with the appointment of Duane to his position at PWT, we have also promoted Matt Cassie to VP of Distributor Management and Sales, Roger Little as VP of National Accounts and, Reid Williams to Director of Engineering to further bolster PWT's management team. We are confident that these moves will further enhance the organization’s capabilities and drive our success in providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers and partners throughout the building channel.”

When asked about why he chose PWT for this next stage in his career Duane said “I have been in the construction business my whole life and know how important it is that customers have access to high-quality products like those offered by PWT. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to making an impact on the growth and success of the company".

PWT is confident that with Duane's expertise, the organization will continue on its path toward even greater visibility and success!