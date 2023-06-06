Intellect RFG Unleashes Fatal Attraction ‘Hurricane’ Visual
Intellect RFG introduces Hurricane Season Chicago style.CHICAGO, IL, 60601, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Still riding the wave from his latest project “March Mayhem II,” Chicago native Intellect RFG returns with a spine tingling visual for his song ‘Hurricane.’ The video serves as a twisted love tale. Displaying Intellect’s creative and daring nature, it can be seen as one of his more expressively forward visuals to date. Creating a cinematic presence around the song to add another layer of depth to it, Intellect intertwines Twista's ‘Wetter’ is an ode to his Chicago roots. Displaying that Chicago is still a hotspot for Hip-Hop brilliance, Intellect RFG prepares a Summer to remember just in time for Hurricane season.
“If we are speaking on Intellect’s rap techniques, they exceed! He orchestrates seamless flows, complex rhymes, and witty punchlines.” – FM Hip-Hop
"The true underdog story of Intellect not only finding his place in hip hop but taking and demanding his spot in the game. I created this album to embody confidence, passion, purpose and taking your throne. When you hear this album I want you to feel as if you're the best at whatever you do in life and you're going to prove it. " - Intellect
“With more than a point to prove and a needle to adjust on the creativity meter, Intellect is set to disrupt the system and he plans to do so with his first task of business seen in his upcoming visual, Ephesians 6:11. "Putting on the armor of God” as the title (and verse) references, Intellect is equipped for war with his lethal lyrical delivery.” – APEX Coture
“Not forced to be part of a movement that everyone is finding trendy at the moment, the Chicago native pairs cultivated lyrics of persuasion with his colorful metaphors.” - Hip Hop Since 1987
“the Chicago native pairs cultivated lyrics of persuasion with his colorful metaphors that he’s becoming recognizable for and does so with ease.” - Hip Hop Magazine
“Blazing a trail of his own like the city heroes that came before him, Intellect lets his versatility reflect in both hardcore slapping records for core Hip-Hop lovers and sensual mood chillers for the listener that requires a break from gritty rhymes.” - DJ Iceberg
“Chicago-bred rapper Intellect is defining what it means to be a lyrical rapper in 2022. His style can be described as versatile, unique, confident, and honest.” - Remixd Magazine
‘Hurricane’ is a blend of explicit Chicago style Hip-Hop and allegories that range from a field of emotions from displaced thoughts in a new situation to enjoying the fruits of your labor in the form of great pleasure. Intellect's latest visual is available on all visual platforms.
Watch ‘Hurricane’ https://youtu.be/n69h-pnJJ5M
Stream ‘March Mayhem II’ https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/intellect/march-mayhem-2-2
ABOUT INTELLECT:
Raised on Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, J. Cole and Drake, Intellect has emerged as another torchbearer of Hip-Hop from one of the music meccas of America, Chicago. Intellect stands out from the pack by being bold in his delivery, audacious with his inventiveness while offering an entertaining experience for the listener. The Chicago native known for his infamous mantra "The Name You Can't Forget," truly confirms with each release he will not be ignored. The rapper, singer, and songwriter surpasses his adversaries forming enchanting hooks, upper echelon lyricism, irresistible flows, with a potent approach all within an interconnected body of work. Intellect’s purpose is to take spectators on a significant, amiable, and stimulating voyage. Not only does Intellect depict every facet of young adulthood he also accomplishes to showcase his distinctive sound, songwriting ability, resourcefulness, poetic prowess, and innovative valor within his flourishing catalog.
