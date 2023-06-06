DC Talk Therapy Adds Trauma Therapist Chris Kovacs
DC Talk Therapy, a psychotherapy group practice in Washington, D.C., has added trauma therapist Chris Kovacs. He will offer daytime and evening appointments.
We're thrilled to add a therapist of Chris' caliber to our team.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Talk Therapy, one of the largest psychotherapy group practices in Washington, D.C., has added another therapist to its growing team. Chris Kovacs, LICSW, a psychotherapist with nearly a decade of experience, joined the practice June 5.
Founded in 2012, DC Talk Therapy now has 13 therapists providing individual therapy and group therapy. The practice works with adults of all ages but specializes in treating young adults (20s and 30s) with anxiety, depression and relationship problems.
As a trauma therapist, Mr. Kovacs has extensive experience working with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), childhood trauma, parental abuse and survivors of intimate partner violence. In addition to being a trauma specialist, Mr. Kovacs is also a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor.
"We're thrilled to add a therapist of Chris' caliber to our team," said founder and owner David Sternberg. "We're always looking for the best therapists in D.C. We believe we found one."
Mr. Kovacs, who offers in-person therapy and teletherapy, utilizes a variety of evidence-based therapeutic approaches, including Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. He is licensed to practice in Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
Mr. Sternberg is pleased that adding Mr. Kovacs means more evening availability.
"I love that we can now offer more evening therapy sessions for our clients," he said. "There's always such a strong demand for evening appointments."
Prior to joining DC Talk Therapy, Mr. Kovacs provided outpatient therapy at community mental health centers in New Jersey and for a nationally-known mental health practice.
