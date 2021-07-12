Yvany Peery Joins DC Talk Therapy
Seasoned Therapist Specializes in TraumaWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Talk Therapy, a psychotherapy group practice in Washington, D.C., has added another therapist to its growing team. Yvany Peery, LICSW, a Black psychotherapist with a decade of experience, joined DC Talk Therapy July 1.
"We are thrilled to not only have another experienced therapist join our team, but to have a person of color is like icing on the cake," said founder and director David Sternberg.
Ms. Peery specializes in working with adults who have experienced trauma. She uses a variety of evidence-based therapeutic approaches, including EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) and CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy). Ms. Peery also sees clients with anxiety and depression.
Ms. Peery offers daytime and evening appointments and will conduct most of her sessions via teletherapy, using secure video platforms like Doxy and Zoom.
Prior to joining DC Talk Therapy, Ms. Peery worked for nine years as a psychotherapist and supervisor at Vesta, Inc., a community mental health clinic in Silver Spring, Md. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Maryland.
With the addition of Ms. Peery, DC Talk Therapy now has 13 therapists in three offices in the Woodley Park neighborhood. Her arrival, coming on the heels of another new therapist, Michelle Lawlor, LPC, in April, means the practice offers even more evening hours.
“So many of our clients have demanding jobs. There’s a real need in the community for evening hours," said Mr. Sternberg, who added that several of his therapists also offer Saturday appointments.
Founded in 2012, DC Talk Therapy specializes in treating young adults (20s and 30s) struggling with anxiety, depression and relationship issues. For more information, call 202-588-1288 or visit at http://www.dctalktherapy.com.
