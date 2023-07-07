 Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg, PA, Offering Affordable Traditional Braces to Teens & Adults

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces at five locations across Pennsylvania, including in Harrisburg.

Traditional braces are a tried and true method for achieving straighter smiles.” — Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a long history of excellence and a track record of helping thousands of teens and adults achieve straighter smiles, Exeter Orthodontics is proud to bring its affordable traditional braces to the Harrisburg community.

Founded over a decade ago in Reading, PA, Exeter Orthodontics has established a reputation for providing high-quality orthodontic care at affordable prices. With their expansion to Harrisburg, Exeter Orthodontics now operates five conveniently located practices across the state, offering their expertise to an even wider audience.

Traditional braces in Harrisburg have remained the most popular orthodontic treatment option due to their proven long-lasting results and success. At Exeter Orthodontics, patients can receive traditional braces for only $3995. This all-inclusive price covers everything from initial X-rays to retainers, adjustments, and repairs, ensuring a seamless orthodontic journey without any hidden costs.

Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Harrisburg, highlighted the numerous benefits of traditional braces, stating, "Traditional braces are a tried and true method for achieving straighter smiles. They offer precise control and are particularly effective for complex orthodontic cases. With Exeter Orthodontics, patients can trust that their treatment will be conducted by experienced professionals who prioritize their comfort and satisfaction."

In addition to traditional braces, Exeter Orthodontics also offers Invisalign in Harrisburg. These aligners are a comfortable and convenient alternative for those seeking a more discreet orthodontic treatment option. Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible and can be easily removed for eating, brushing, and flossing, making them a popular choice among both teens and adults.

To learn more about the affordable orthodontic services offered by Exeter Orthodontics or to schedule a free consultation, please visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/harrisburg-office/

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice has offered area patients braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign aligners. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Addordable Braces in Harrisburg from Exeter Orthodontics