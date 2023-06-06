Blue Light Spins Out Blue Fusion IP to Create New Company
Blue Fusion IP to be separated to allow the product to work with other analytic products and technologies.
After 20 years, Blue Light became known as an “i2” company. As Blue Light continues to serve the i2 market, we are excited to expand our ability to support new customers and markets with Blue Fusion.”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light LLC announced that it will create a new company to hold its disruptive federated search and analytics product Blue Fusion in efforts to expand its market for technology partners and to improve service for defense, intelligence, law enforcement and security analysts.
— Bruce Parkman, CEO
Blue Fusion is a patented technology that allows organizations to solve their two largest problems with data and analytics: rapid connectivity to disparate data sources regardless of their location, data format or data structure and to automate the analyst’s ability to query, ingest and visualize data with one click. The product, developed in 2015 to address the problems that enterprise products like i2 had with connecting and ingesting disparate data, creates enormous increases in efficiency through rapid connectivity and “real time” data querying and visualization and was recently patented. “It became apparent that, from a technological perspective, the demand for Blue Fusion was greater than we thought and we needed to separate the product out and create a new company”, said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “After 20 years of service and support, we were known as an “i2” company and that was limiting our ability to work with other partners. Though Blue Light will continue to serve and provide Blue Fusion to the i2 market, Blue Fusion is now working with other technology partners including analytics platforms, data bases, sensor technologies, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are so excited to expand our ability to support new customers and markets through these partnerships.”
Blue Fusion , which starts at a highly affordable entry point of $3,000, provides significant value as it also provides a centralized repository for analyst data, geospatial federated searches, as well as scheduled and automated queries and alerts from connected technologies and sensors. The product, coded in the latest languages like ReactJS, comes with a connector marketplace of over 30 cutting edge databases like OSINT Combine, Chainalysis, HYAS, Sayari, Lexis Nexis, TLO Clear, Whooster and more.
Blue Fusion is available worldwide and sold directly from its company or through its network of over 100 partners. The company works with multiple technology partners and service providers to bring new solutions to market into solutions for the Military, Law Enforcement, Fraud, Security, Anti Money Laundering/Counter Threat Financing and other analyst focused requirements.
About Blue Fusion
The company’s award winning, patented Blue Fusion technology provides federated “no code” search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while save up to 80% of their time. Blue Fusion – All Your Data, All The Time.
www.bluefusion.com
About Blue Light LLC
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America and the exclusive reseller of Blue Fusion to the i2 Analyst’s Notebook market, Blue Light specializes in bundled i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. Blue light - The i2 Experts.
www.bluelightllc.com
Don Fried
Blue Light LLC
don.fried@bluelightllc.com
