"Kited" - A Revolutionary Augmented Reality Game Powered by Web3.0 Technologies
"Kited" announced today, an innovative AR mobile game using AI-generated quests and in-game NFTs, revolutionizing traditional RPG experience.SAN FRANCISCO, CLIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today we announce «Kited», a groundbreaking mobile game that melds the worlds of augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a unique and immersive gaming experience.
Uniquely Dynamic Gameplay
The idea of "Kited" is a dynamic gaming environment where quests vary from simple retrieval tasks to intricate narrative challenges. Why is Kited different? Thanks to its use of GPT neural network models which generate quests and dialogues based on tens of thousands of plot lines and quests drawn from various games and books, and they are being constantly developed and under rigorous testing. This innovative application of AI technology ensures an unparalleled variety of quests and an enduring gaming.
Augmented Reality Meets Traditional RPG
"Kited" incorporates augmented reality to deliver an engaging mix of digital and physical gameplay. Players are encouraged to interact with the game in their actual environment, fostering a unique fusion of digital and physical realities. This approach not only stimulates physical activity but also transforms the conventional RPG experience by transporting it in the real world.
Embracing the NFT Economy
"Kited" is based on a vibrant NFT economy that enables players to freely trade and exchange in-game items. Each item in the game is an NFT with varying levels of rarity and value, contributing to the excitement and strategic complexity of the game. This integration of NFTs opens a free market where players can sell items and invest in their gaming journey, potentially realizing real-world value.
"We believe that 'Kited' will be a significant step forward in mobile gaming," said the Kited team. "By combining AR, AI, and NFT technologies, we are in the process of creating a game that adapts to the player, aiming to provide a tailor-made gaming experience each time it is played."
